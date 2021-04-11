We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eco housing is designed and built using materials and technology that reduces their carbon footprint. This development in the leafy south-London suburb of Hackbridge has paved the way as the first environmentally friendly development of its kind in the UK.

Helios Road, built-in 2002, is formed of 100 homes and has shared facilities that are used to host gardening and crafting clubs, exercise and meditation classes, and even a Christmas craft fair. It’s been built with a strong emphasis on roof gardens, sunlight, solar energy, reduction of energy consumption and wastewater recycling – so as a homeowner you can be really proud of where you live.

Plus, Helios Road was built with the aim of providing warm, comfortable and cheaper-to-run homes. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Let’s take a look at one of the homes up for sale…

Part of Beddington Zero Energy Development (BedZED), a collaboration between architect Bill Dunster, environmental agency Bioregional, and Arup engineers, this modern-look, two-bedroom house has a striking brick, wood and glass facade. Built using natural, recycled and reclaimed materials, all of the wood used has been approved by the Forest Stewardship Council (or comparable internationally recognised environmental organisations). Over half of the construction materials were sourced from no further than 35 miles away.

Another great factor is that most of the homes in this development are south-facing, so this house is heated by solar gain, thanks also to its high level of insulation.

Inside, the ground floor is open-plan with soaring double-height ceilings. The current owners commissioned floor-to-ceiling bookshelves in the dining space, which sit between the doors to the bedroom and study.

You’ll notice there’s an industrial feel throughout, but the soft pink tone on the walls here and the rustic wood table help keep it from feeling stark.

On the other side of the room, the kitchen features plywood cabinetry and a cork floor, cementing its eco look and feel. Now, it’s not a huge kitchen, but every bit of space has been well thought out, even down to hanging your pans overhead and a slot in the cabinetry for trays and breadboard.

Upstairs, a bright mezzanine level overlooks the living area below, and it’s a space that can be used in a variety of ways, whether you have it as a home office, another bedroom or just a spot to sit and relax. The industrial aesthetic creeps in again with exposed pipework and painted brick walls, but it’s all softened with the peppermint wall colour and a mix of plants that gives this space a lived-in botanical vibe.

One of the two bedrooms is situated on the ground floor and it’s a lovely light space that’s brightened all the more by its white walls and pale-blue bed linen. Wood floors, window frames and a matching wood bed frame emphasise the eco feel.

Outside, a large communal meadow offers expansive gardens and vegetable plots, so you can grow your own organic produce.

There’s also an outdoor gym – can you see yourself doing your daily workout here?

It’s certainly a house with a difference and boasts lots more eco-credentials than we’ve mentioned. Up for sale at £360,000, you can find out more about Helios Road at The Modern House here.

