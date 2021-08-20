Henry Holland reveals the bold bathroom feature that sold his house

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Renowned designer Henry Holland never shies away from bold prints and colour. When we sat down with the House of Holland founder and ceramics lover, he revealed his secret to creating a luxurious bathroom – even when you’re tight on space.

And, you guessed it, it’s all about embracing striking pattern. Daring bathroom ideas can be the difference between a space that’s ~okay~ and one you can’t wait to get ready in.

Henry Holland’s bathroom flooring tip

‘Go for it on the floor,’ he says. Henry comments that it’s easy to have a bit of a crisis of confidence when renovating a bathroom. You have a range set pieces that have to go in, he says, from the washbasin and toilet to the shower or bath.

So going for something too out-there with these bathroom features can feel risky, particularly when you’ve had to make a million other reno decisions along the way. ‘But I think, actually, going for something really striking on the floor can elevate a bathroom and make it feel really distinctive,’ he says.

The fashion designer and ceramics lover is speaking from experience, having decorated the bathroom in his previous home in Hackney with stunning marble parquet tiles. ‘We replicated the patchwork marble from Sketch,’ explains Henry.

Scroll through the Instagram post below for the *stunning* bathroom floor we’re talking about.

While marble parquet might be just out of our budget, there are lots of other bathroom flooring ideas to help you create something unique, slip-free and easy to clean.

He and his husband chose 12 different colours of parquet tiles on the floor, getting lots of small off-cuts. Although the weight of the marble ultimately meant they needed to install a support beam to support the ceiling below, he says it’s the thing that sold the house.

Video Of The Week

‘People used to come round and even if they didn’t need the toilet, they’d be like “let me just go and look at the bathroom.” People were obsessed.

‘Everything else was just a white bathroom suite,’ he adds. So going for it on the flooring will mean you can keep your other small bathroom ideas pretty pared back and neutral.

The Henry Holland Modern Living homeware range will soon be available at Freemans.