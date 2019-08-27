H&M Home has announced a new collaboration with interior designer duo ‘Interior Fox’. The design experts are offering their services at a discounted price for H&M Home customers, meaning your home can have the designer treatment, without the designer price tag.

Interior Fox, made up of two budding interior designers Jen and Mar, is a business that sits somewhere between classic interior design and E-design. The duo wanted to make interior design accessible for all budgets, which led to their H&M Home collaboration. Working with the retailer, the design due will offer a discounted design service using the latest H&M homeware offering.

In other interior design news: The WORST interior design trends of the last three decades have been squeezed into six rooms

H&M Home design service with Interior Fox

Interior Fox will create a bespoke digital mood-board using H&M Home products, based on the your needs and the project goals.

Along with your custom-built mood-board, you will receive a clickable online shopping list to help you organise your purchasing. The cost is £99 per mood-board, per room.

How exactly does it work?

Step 1: You, the client, select the design service through a custom webpage which can be accessed through the H&M Home iPads found in stores, or on a personal phone via a web link provided.

Step 2: Interior Fox then sends a questionnaire to fill out, to further understand the clients aesthetics.

Step 3: After receiving the client’s questionnaire, Interior Fox creates one digital mood-board using H&M Home products, along with clickable online shopping list. However, you’ll do all the shopping.

The shopping process is carefully tailored to suit your desired outcome – going on what the questionnaire reveals about your decor tastes and requirements.

The second option costs £199 and comprises a mood-board plus an in-home styling service, again per room.

Video Of The Week

So, you’ll get the service detailed above PLUS, once the chosen items have been purchased and delivered, Interior Fox will come to your house and personally style the room for you. Sadly this only applies to customers within London right now, but that could change in the future.

The great thing is Interior Fox is happy to work with any budget.

Looking for a little extra help when it comes to styling your home?