Our favourite time of the year has arrived – the H&M Home sale is here – and we know what the bestsellers are this year, and you are in for a real treat!

The H&M Black Friday sale is a fantastic option for stylish homeware bargains – and now furniture too – since the brand started offering its own collection last year.

This Black Friday, H&M Home are offering 20% off absolutely EVERYTHING, and with no fiddly discount code in sight. Hurrah!

Need some sales shopping inspiration? These are our the best-selling buys from H&M Black Friday sale. We covered everything from furniture and homeware to bedding and rugs. We will keep updating these deals as they roll in…on your marks, get set, shop…

H&M Black Friday sale

1. Storage basket with a lid

No one wants their home to be cluttered and whether it’s children’s toys or general day-to-day items such as magazines and newspapers, most of us have places to store these away. If you’re looking for something that’s not just functional, take a tip from H&M with these delightful woven baskets. Neutral colours, interesting shapes and different materials will stand out and give the space personality as well as hiding away clutter.