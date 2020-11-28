Our favourite time of the year has arrived – the H&M Home sale is here – and we know what the bestsellers are this year, and you are in for a real treat!
The H&M Black Friday sale is a fantastic option for stylish homeware bargains – and now furniture too – since the brand started offering its own collection last year.
This Black Friday, H&M Home are offering 20% off absolutely EVERYTHING, and with no fiddly discount code in sight. Hurrah!
Need some sales shopping inspiration? These are our the best-selling buys from H&M Black Friday sale. We covered everything from furniture and homeware to bedding and rugs. We will keep updating these deals as they roll in…on your marks, get set, shop…
H&M Black Friday sale
1. Storage basket with a lid
No one wants their home to be cluttered and whether it’s children’s toys or general day-to-day items such as magazines and newspapers, most of us have places to store these away. If you’re looking for something that’s not just functional, take a tip from H&M with these delightful woven baskets. Neutral colours, interesting shapes and different materials will stand out and give the space personality as well as hiding away clutter.
Storage basket with a lid: was £17.99, now £14.39
Make tidying fun for children with these cute yet cool seagrass storage baskets. So charming – you may even want to keep one for yourself.
2. Cushion cover with tassels
Embrace hippy-chic with the latest trend for all things tassels. The global trend is still hotter than the Moroccan sun and with our own British summer being so temperamental (and it being winter), what better way to embrace the vibrancy of faraway lands than by stitching your own ethnic-inspired cushion?
Cushion cover with tassels, was £19.99, now £15.99
Available in three chic colour ways – you are guaranteed to find the perfect one to suit your home decor needs.
3. Washed linen duvet cover set
After years of crisp white hotel-style bedding, there’s a new craze in town, with washed linen bedding making a big comeback this year – all in soft, dusky hues, of course.
Washed linen duvet cover set, was £79.99, now £63.99
Dive into this washed linen duvet set from H&M Home – it is a thing of pure delight. This product is a bestseller and it is easy to see why people love it so much.
4. Ceramic sculpture
The figurative trend made a resurgence into the interiors market about 6-years ago when artists such as Luke Edward Hall renewed interest with his loose line drawings and sketches of the human figure, attracting a younger audience. Faces became a predominant trend that were translated across interiors – a playful, timeless concept that (unlike many patterns and colours) will never go out of fashion.
Ceramic sculpture, was £19.99, now £15.99
This popular ceramic sculpture has over 100 5-star reviews. What is interesting about this design trend though is the sheer range of styles and techniques that different artists use to express these facial features and achieve such different products.
5. Round jute rug
With a trend that almost needs no introduction, woven and jute buys are taking the interior design world by storm – and for good reason. With more and more of us trying to source earth-friendly, sustainable materials, it comes as no surprise that jute – a natural fibre – it proving popular.
Round jute rug, was £39.99, now £31.99
This is a trend worth jumping on the bandwagon for, especially for the eco-conscious among us. Help to save the planet and look stylish at the same time. It sounds like a win-win for us!
Stay tuned for more Black Friday deals coming very soon.