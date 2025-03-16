I had to do a double take when I spotted these designer-look H&M homeware buys in store
The expensive looking homeware items to snap up at H&M right now
H&M homeware has often flown under my radar, but this week I've realised what a mistake I've been making after a trip to the newly revamped H&M homeware store on Regent Street.
My Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, was the first to make the pilgrimage to the new refreshed London store and I quickly followed after hearing about the number of designer-look pieces she'd spotted. If you're a fan like me of the mid-century home decor trend, with some extra pattern flourishes then you're going to want to take a look yourself at the Scandinavian stores offerings.
Green was a huge colour trend in the curated dining collections in store, with the speckled ceramic collection making a statement. I loved how this abstract pattern was paired with a traditional floral print for an high-end look, and the best part was that nothing on the table crossed the £20 mark.
I love nothing more than a rummage through a homeware store, and I make it my mission to spot those smaller items that will make everything around them look more expensive. These are the items you don't want to miss at H&M right now.
Splatter ceramics are back in a big way this year and most designs usually come in at double this price. I've only seen the large green splatter design used on much more expensive pieces, so I was seriously impressed with the price tag on this.
I was obsessed as soon as I spotted this luxe table cloth styled in the H&M Regent Street store. It's not just stylish but has a water-repellent coating so you can wipe it down. The table runner is already sold out, so you better act fast.
If you want your table settings to ooze style this summer these coloured glass wine glasses are the way to do it. It's the chunky stem and handmade quality that makes them look so much more expensive than they are.
What instantly makes a stripe cushion look more expensive than it is is an unexpected colour combination like these pink and orange seat cushions. If you want to elevate your £50 IKEA bistro set this summer, this is the way to do it in style.
I have seen high-street wireless lamps that look less chic cost more than this designer-lamp look alike. I love the dusty green colour and mid-century inspired shape.
There are so many other luxe looking pieces to find, H&M is one of the best places to buy bedding so I'm hoping to have more time to peruse their offering of chic looking sheets when I'm next in store.
Have any of these picks caught your eye?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
