I had to do a double take when I spotted these designer-look H&M homeware buys in store

H&M homeware has often flown under my radar, but this week I've realised what a mistake I've been making after a trip to the newly revamped H&M homeware store on Regent Street.

My Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, was the first to make the pilgrimage to the new refreshed London store and I quickly followed after hearing about the number of designer-look pieces she'd spotted. If you're a fan like me of the mid-century home decor trend, with some extra pattern flourishes then you're going to want to take a look yourself at the Scandinavian stores offerings.

Green was a huge colour trend in the curated dining collections in store, with the speckled ceramic collection making a statement. I loved how this abstract pattern was paired with a traditional floral print for an high-end look, and the best part was that nothing on the table crossed the £20 mark.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Heather Young) The speckled bowls and the green floral table cloth are both standouts (Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

I love nothing more than a rummage through a homeware store, and I make it my mission to spot those smaller items that will make everything around them look more expensive. These are the items you don't want to miss at H&M right now.

Stoneware Serving Dish £14.99 at H&M Splatter ceramics are back in a big way this year and most designs usually come in at double this price. I've only seen the large green splatter design used on much more expensive pieces, so I was seriously impressed with the price tag on this. Water-Repellent Tablecloth £14.99 at H&M I was obsessed as soon as I spotted this luxe table cloth styled in the H&M Regent Street store. It's not just stylish but has a water-repellent coating so you can wipe it down. The table runner is already sold out, so you better act fast. 2-Pack Wine Glasses £12.99 at H&M If you want your table settings to ooze style this summer these coloured glass wine glasses are the way to do it. It's the chunky stem and handmade quality that makes them look so much more expensive than they are. 2-Pack Outdoor Seat Cushions £24.99 at H&M What instantly makes a stripe cushion look more expensive than it is is an unexpected colour combination like these pink and orange seat cushions. If you want to elevate your £50 IKEA bistro set this summer, this is the way to do it in style. Cordless Outdoor Table Lamp £39.99 at H&M I have seen high-street wireless lamps that look less chic cost more than this designer-lamp look alike. I love the dusty green colour and mid-century inspired shape. Marble Side Table £199.99 at H&M This side table is giving Soho Home vibes on a high street budget. It is still an investment piece at £200, but the marble top and elegant dark wood base all lend to the expensive designer look.

There are so many other luxe looking pieces to find, H&M is one of the best places to buy bedding so I'm hoping to have more time to peruse their offering of chic looking sheets when I'm next in store.

Have any of these picks caught your eye?