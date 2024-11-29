I have designer taste on a high street budget and I just gave my living room a classy Christmas makeover for less than £100 at H&M

If there's two things I love it's finding bargains and decorating my home. So this week I took it upon myself to see if I could find everything I need to add top-to-toe festive style to my living room this weekend without going over my very strict £100 budget.

Black Friday home deals are just about everywhere right now, but my eye was drawn straight to H&M Home. With up to 40% off, there are some pretty impressive offers available, and aside from the value what's so great about the brand is the neat balance of trend-led and timeless Scandi sensibilities.

Bear in mind that the sales are only slated to last until midnight on Saturday, so if you want to benefit from top deals make sure you make your choices soon.

With that in mind here's what I picked out....

The H&M Home Christmas buys

Coming in at a grand total of £92.80 (leaving me over £7 left in my spending pot) these nine buys will add instant festive vibes, colour and scent.

If you've yet to decorate for Christmas, it seems that H&M Home has just about everything you need without blowing the budget.