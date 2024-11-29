I have designer taste on a high street budget and I just gave my living room a classy Christmas makeover for less than £100 at H&M
Run don't walk for festive decor on a budget
If there's two things I love it's finding bargains and decorating my home. So this week I took it upon myself to see if I could find everything I need to add top-to-toe festive style to my living room this weekend without going over my very strict £100 budget.
Black Friday home deals are just about everywhere right now, but my eye was drawn straight to H&M Home. With up to 40% off, there are some pretty impressive offers available, and aside from the value what's so great about the brand is the neat balance of trend-led and timeless Scandi sensibilities.
Bear in mind that the sales are only slated to last until midnight on Saturday, so if you want to benefit from top deals make sure you make your choices soon.
With that in mind here's what I picked out....
The H&M Home Christmas buys
Coming in at a grand total of £92.80 (leaving me over £7 left in my spending pot) these nine buys will add instant festive vibes, colour and scent.
Although billed as an Advent Candelabra, this chic candle holder would be perfect year round. I'm also thinking of piling it high with greenery and using as a festive centrepiece on Christmas Day.
Stylish candles elevate even the most uninspiring of candle holders, and they're often the finishing touch a room needs to make it feel considered on every level.
As far as I'm concerned, every room could do with a wreath, and I'm loving this metal design which I think will reflect candles and fairy lights beautifully.
This pretty paper star of course works well at its intended use as a lampshade, but I also love buying multiple and clustering them together in a bunch for a sumptuous effect.
At Christmastime it's giving Candy Cane, but I think this cushion cover will also look great in the summer as it could just as easily be mimicking deckchair stripes.
A pedestal bowl is the secret weapon for decorating a coffee table. Pile high with baubles or clove-studded oranges and it'll turn your surface from everyday to Christmas Day in a flash.
You always need at least one novelty cushion, and this design brings 'Driving Home to Christmas' right to the forefront.
A fab price for a cosy throw, this soft blanket is one I'll be hibernating under which watching made-for-Netflix Christmas movies on my sofa.
Scented candles are a must. I'd advise to burn Christmas Tree in the daytime and turn to Winter Spice in the evening.
If you've yet to decorate for Christmas, it seems that H&M Home has just about everything you need without blowing the budget.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.
-
I live in a seriously damp Victorian cottage – these are the 4 things I do every morning to keep moisture at bay
Just a few minutes everyday makes all the difference
By Lindsey Davis
-
Should you buy a Ninja or a Tefal air fryer? We've tested air fryers from both brands and this is our verdict
Get the lowdown on the difference between Tefal and Ninja air fryers, and which brand will suit you best
By Molly Cleary
-
Is it better to run a dehumidifier during the day or at night? Experts reveal the surprising benefits of both, and where you can save the most
Does the time of day make a difference? Here's what the pros say...
By Jullia Joson
-
I lived with the IKEA KLIPPAN sofa for years in my rental – but I've found 5 better alternatives at a similar price point in the Black Friday sales
Take advantage of this year's Black Friday deals to get a better sofa for a lower price
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to become a living room family – 7 sofa and decorating tricks to get the family together in one place
The 'living room family' trend is taking over TikTok – this is what it means and how to create the right environment to become one
By Sara Hesikova
-
Angela Scanlon leaned into her snug’s cosy feel with her paint choice – it’s dubbed the ‘womb room’ for good reason
It's called a 'womb room' for a reason
By Sara Hesikova
-
How many cushions should you have on your sofa? Experts share the golden rule of getting it just right
You’ll never have too many or not enough sofa cushions ever again
By Sara Hesikova
-
I showed interior designer Matthew Williamson my living room and this was the mistake he instantly spotted I'd been making
What happened when a celebrity designer helped me choose a rug for my home
By Rebecca Knight
-
How to stop sofa cushions sagging – easy fixes that will keep it looking plump and new
From prevention to DIY fixes, our sofa experts share their top tips for keeping your sofa in good shape
By Sara Hesikova
-
Experts say this timeless pattern is the next big upholstery trend – here's how to style it in your living room
Bold striped upholstery is having a major moment – and we're here for it!
By Sara Hesikova
-
What to put on a coffee table - experts reveal what you should (and shouldn’t) use to style your table
Follow these simple styling rules to get the most out of your coffee table
By Kezia Reynolds