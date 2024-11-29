I have designer taste on a high street budget and I just gave my living room a classy Christmas makeover for less than £100 at H&M

Living room with Christmas tree, red cushion on sofa and lit candles on coffee table
(Image credit: H&M Home)
Thea Babington-Stitt
If there's two things I love it's finding bargains and decorating my home. So this week I took it upon myself to see if I could find everything I need to add top-to-toe festive style to my living room this weekend without going over my very strict £100 budget.

Black Friday home deals are just about everywhere right now, but my eye was drawn straight to H&M Home. With up to 40% off, there are some pretty impressive offers available, and aside from the value what's so great about the brand is the neat balance of trend-led and timeless Scandi sensibilities.

Bear in mind that the sales are only slated to last until midnight on Saturday, so if you want to benefit from top deals make sure you make your choices soon.

With that in mind here's what I picked out....

The H&M Home Christmas buys

Coming in at a grand total of £92.80 (leaving me over £7 left in my spending pot) these nine buys will add instant festive vibes, colour and scent.

Stoneware Advent Candelabra
Stoneware Advent Candelabra

Although billed as an Advent Candelabra, this chic candle holder would be perfect year round. I'm also thinking of piling it high with greenery and using as a festive centrepiece on Christmas Day.

2-Pack Candy Cane Candles
2-Pack Candy Cane Candles

Stylish candles elevate even the most uninspiring of candle holders, and they're often the finishing touch a room needs to make it feel considered on every level.

Metal Mistletoe Wreath
Metal Mistletoe Wreath

As far as I'm concerned, every room could do with a wreath, and I'm loving this metal design which I think will reflect candles and fairy lights beautifully.

Paper Star Lampshade
Paper Star Lampshade

This pretty paper star of course works well at its intended use as a lampshade, but I also love buying multiple and clustering them together in a bunch for a sumptuous effect.

Velvet Cushion Cover
Velvet Cushion Cover

At Christmastime it's giving Candy Cane, but I think this cushion cover will also look great in the summer as it could just as easily be mimicking deckchair stripes.

Stoneware Pedestal Bowl
Stoneware Pedestal Bowl

A pedestal bowl is the secret weapon for decorating a coffee table. Pile high with baubles or clove-studded oranges and it'll turn your surface from everyday to Christmas Day in a flash.

Printed Cushion Cover
Printed Cushion Cover

You always need at least one novelty cushion, and this design brings 'Driving Home to Christmas' right to the forefront.

Fringed Blanket
Fringed Blanket

A fab price for a cosy throw, this soft blanket is one I'll be hibernating under which watching made-for-Netflix Christmas movies on my sofa.

2-Pack Small Scented Candles
2-Pack Small Scented Candles

Scented candles are a must. I'd advise to burn Christmas Tree in the daytime and turn to Winter Spice in the evening.

If you've yet to decorate for Christmas, it seems that H&M Home has just about everything you need without blowing the budget.

