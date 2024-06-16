This viral H&M Home tablecloth sold out almost instantly – this is how to emulate the desired summery look for under £15
If you missed out on the H&M Home striped tablecloth, don't worry – we got you covered
It doesn’t happen every day that at first glance a simple home accessory goes viral and sells out almost immediately after it’s released. But that’s exactly what happened when the H&M Home striped yellow tablecloth starting at only £17.99 dropped earlier this week – and went out of stock instantly. So we looked for an alternative.
But boy, we did not think it would be so hard to find one, especially at an affordable price point. Which perhaps explains exactly why this tablecloth is so popular - there are not many alternatives on the market that would match it. And also because it fits perfectly into the current home decor trend of desti-core, emulating the look and feel of holiday destinations in your own homes.
So hats off to H&M Home for creating a product that’s rather simple yet fills a gaping hole in the market. But what should we do until the restock then? As per the brand’s reply to one of the comments on the Instagram post displaying the beauty of said tablecloth, no restocking date is showing for this product as of yet.
So instead, we’re looking to our hosting guru, Laura Jackson, who once famously revealed to none other than Alexa Chung that you can create a tablecloth and napkins from any fabric of your liking. And as luck would have it, we found the perfect fabric on Etsy that looks identical to the H&M Home deckchair stripe print for just £7.99 per metre.
A post shared by Ideal Home (@idealhomeuk)
A photo posted by on
Alternative to H&M Home’s sellout striped tablecloth
‘Deckchair stripes evoke nostalgia and simplicity, reminiscent of seaside holidays and outdoor leisure,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, on the current deckchair stripe trend. ‘Their bold, playful design adds visual interest and vintage charm, fitting well with both minimalist and maximalist trends.’
And Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi, agrees, ‘This connection to comforting, happy memories makes stripes a popular choice. They can energise a space, making it feel lively and dynamic, which is particularly appealing in modern design where there's a desire for vibrant and engaging interiors.’
So all this considered, we’re not surprised people went crazy for the H&M Home striped cotton tablecloth in yellow and white. Not to mention it’s so pretty!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
But that is also why we were so happy to find the Yellow & White Stripe Print Cotton Fabric on Etsy for £7.99 per metre which works out even cheaper than the actual tablecloth. And if you don’t like raw hems and don’t own a sewing machine (or the skills for it), then all you need to add to the edges of the fabric is a hemming tape like the £5.99 Klangfeiler Hemming Tape from Amazon.
And while finding the exact same style of the H&M tablecloth on the market is no piece of cake, we did find pieces that emulate the look – even though they come with thinner stripes which are just as fresh-looking, or in different colours or in the form of a table runner rather than a tablecloth.
So do not despair if you missed out on the first drop of the viral tablecloth – there are other ways to get the look for your home long before the restock comes.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Take a tour of this sunshine-loving, front garden makeover
Longing for an outdoor space full of year-round colour, this couple transformed their completely bare front garden into a flower-packed oasis of calm
By Caroline Ednie
-
How to grow potted roses - from the variety to pick, to the correct container size that will help them flourish
Get your container roses blooming with these expert tips on how to grow roses in pots
By Rachel Homer
-
How to plant roses – gardening experts warn against falling for this fatal easy mistake when planting up
The easy-to-follow guide to planting roses approved by pros
By Sara Hesikova
-
We just found the ultimate summer home decor bargain at Poundland – grab the on-trend glassware while you still can
Poundland’s released a new designer-look home collection for summer
By Sara Hesikova
-
Best dining tables for family time and feasting, in large and small sizes
Invite the flock to gather around and drink, feast, play games and be merry all festive season long!
By Holly Phillips
-
Trestle style dining tables - our pick of the best
Looking to find the perfect trestle style dining table? From traditional solid oak to modern updates with glass tops, there’s a style to suit all homes.
By Tamara Kelly
-
Dinner sets – our pick of the best
Looking for a new dinner set? From statement colour to full-on pattern, we’ve picked a selection of the best dinner sets to brighten up any dining occasion.
By Tamara Kelly
-
Dining chairs - 10 of the best
Looking for stylish dining chairs? We've picked a selection of our favourite seating from traditional Windsor styles to contemporary designs
By Stephanie Hendries
-
Dinner plates - our pick of the best
Forget drab table settings and liven up your dining room with a set of eye-catching dinner plates. A bold flower print can give your space an artistic, painterly feel, while simple gold edging can look super smart and stylish.
By Stephanie Hendries