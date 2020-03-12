We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wreaths have long been associated with Christmas. But it seems they’re becoming incredibly popular for another annual holiday — Easter.

Hobbycraft has reported a 50 per cent increase in Easter wreath sales, compared to last year. It’s noting a surge in people buying both ready-made and make-your-own wreaths for spring.

It makes perfect sense really. A floral wreath looks great hung on a door, in a garden or as a centrepiece for a farmhouse-style kitchen, any time of year. For these multi-seasonal wreaths, Hobbycraft offers a variety of different bases, including rattan and metal options — both of which have seen a 50 per cent increase in sales, respectively.

For those attempting their own DIY wreaths, it seems that faux flowers are fast-becoming the most popular option. In fact, Hobbycraft has already seen a 80 per sent rise in sales for faux flowers — and it’s not hard to see why. Just like living flowers, fake blooms can be used to adorn a wreath base for spring time. The only difference is that they stand the time of time.

It seems there’s also an element of sustainability to the rise in these Easter wreaths, with people reusing old Christmas wreaths and updating them with new flowers or decorations, or purchasing a faux flower wreath they know will come in use year after year.

Anyone looking for design inspiration for their own wreath can find a plethora of step-by-step guides and ideas on the Hobbycraft website.

‘In recent years we have seen the humble wreath grow in popularity,’ says Katherine Paterson, customer director at Hobbycraft. ‘More and more of our customers are using them throughout the year, both inside and outside the home, to signify the different seasons.’

‘We’ve also seen an increased desire from our customers to decorate their homes for the seasons. They no longer just decorate for Christmas. They’ll add touches of season inspired colour and personalised decorations to make occasions such as Easter. It’s great to see their creativity being shared with us across our social media channels.’