If you have a small home squeezing as much storage into every nook and alcove is essential. This Homebase storage bench will help you do just that.

We think it would be fair to say that the new Autumn Homebase collection has blown us away. Offering quality and style at a fraction of the price of other homeware brands. The latest hero product to catch our eye is the Atterley Homebase storage bench.

Looking for a storage bench?

Storage bench are the perfect addition to a living room or hallway. Nestle one into an awkward alcove to make the most out the space, or as a handy place to keep your families shoes neat and tidy in the hallway. We have found two great versions for you.

Homebase storage bench

This gorgeous coastal style bench from Homebase would be the perfect addition to a living room or small hallway. The three handcrafted seagrass baskets provide the perfect space to store shoes, blankets or even toys.

While the muted grey upholstered cushion seat is the perfect place to perch while you tie your laces, or sit back with a cup of tea.

Buy now: Attorney Storage Bench, £75, Homebase

As well as being a practical and stylish storage solution this Homebase storage bench had us smitten when we spotted the price. The bench will set you back only £75! Almost £40 less than an identical version from Dunelm.

Now, while we love the beautiful furniture at Cotswold Co, in this case, we couldn’t help noting that their Hall Bench with baskets, looked very similar to the Homebase version. Apart from one big difference, the cost.

Cotswold Co. storage bench

Buy now: Tetbury Grey Hall Bench, £199, Cotswold Co.

Priced at £199 the elegant hall bench comes complete with a comfy cushion to sit on as you pull on you shoes. Three woven baskets provide plenty of space to store hats and shoes, and the gap between the top of the basket and the bench means you can quickly glance inside each one when your dashing out the house in a hurry.

If grey isn’t to your liking the bench is available in a number other colours including cream.

Whatever size storage bench you’re on the look out for, one of these two gems is bound to fit the bill.

Which version will you choose?