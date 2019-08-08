When you think of Homebase, your mind usually jumps to paint, decking and garden furniture. Sumptuous furniture is probably the last thing to cross your mind right? This new chair could be about to change all that.

Homebase has created their version of the highly covetable velvet cocktail chair – and it’s only £60.

Velvet cocktail chairs have been bestsellers all over high street. Just take a peak at Oliver Bonas, Habitat or literally every other home store if you don’t believe us. The thing that sets the Homebase chair apart is the cost – it’s available at a fraction of the price of other versions.

Looking for a velvet cocktail chair?

If you are in the market for an affordable gorgeous new cocktail chair we’ve found two great options for you to choose between. Can you spot the difference?

If you are a This Morning fan you might have spotted Dunelm’s lovely blush Isla cocktail chair. However, while we are fans of the homes superstore, we couldn’t help but clock the difference in price between the almost identical chairs.

The Dunelm version costs £139 over double the price of the Homebase chair at just £60.

Homebase chair

Upholstered in velvet with solid wooden legs, the chair is available in four colours including grey, blush, navy and ochre.

Shoppers keen to add an affordable splash of decadence to their living room or bedroom, can order the chair online or pick up in-store. However, you better hurry, at this price we predict that Homebase has a sellout on its hands.

Buy now: Occasional Chair, £60, Homebase

Dunelm Cocktail Chair

Dunelm has created the chair in 11 rich hues from blush pink to teal, and recently introduced orange, claret and olive to the collection. Unlike the Homebase versions the chairs include a button detailing on the upholstered backrest, and oak or walnut coloured legs for an added touch of elegance.

The brand has even brought out a range of velvet cushions designed to fit perfectly with the curve of the chair, ideal for creating an Instagram worthy reading corner.

So if you are after a cocktail chair in a wider range of colour options then Dunelm has the chair of your dreams.

Buy now: Isla Velvet Cocktail Chair, £139, Dunelm

However, if you’re in the market for something in a stunning yellow colour might we suggest Homebase?