Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll probably have noticed that wall panelling is one of the most popular interior trends to take 2021 by storm. From classic painted panels to Scandic-style slatted wood cladding, panelling is the ideal way to give your walls some texture.

In fact, Europe’s largest home improvement and DIY marketplace ManoMano has reported that views to its online guide to wall panelling are up a whopping 1420 per cent year-on-year, while the wall-panelling hashtag has racked up over 40,000 posts on Instagram and #wallpanels has seen over 89,000 posts!

As many of us take on the challenge of creating the look ourselves, batons and MDF sheets have been flying off the shelves – and there’s been a recent addition that has got rave reviews. Yes, the introduction of new readymade panels at Homebase has left us itching to try them out.

Homebase wall panels

We’re all for easy DIY, so these new panels are going to be a game-changer – especially as prices are so reasonable. Homebase has quite a varied range, with readymade panels, complete kits and individual planks all available for you to choose from.

So, what’s the best way to apply them? ‘We recommend using an adhesive such as No More Nails to attach the panels to your walls, rather than nails,’ Chris O’Boyle, Homebase’s Trading Director for Everyday Repair and Maintenance, advises. ‘It’s easier and quicker to help you achieve your final look, and will protect your walls in the long run.’

T o keep the panels in place whilst the adhesive fully dries, and to avoid any slippage, put some small tacks or pins along the top of the panel. ‘Just don’t forget to remove the tacks once dried!’ says Chris. ‘And as tempting as it is, do make sure you allow the adhesive to fully dry before you start decorating. Painting over wet adhesive can alter the final look of the paint colour and you may have to start all over again!’

Let’s take a look at the different types of wall panels Homebase is offering…

Shaker wall panelling

This kit is a great buy if you’re after Shaker-style wall panelling, with each one containing six strips of MDF that you can cut to size and attach to the wall – easy peasy!

Buy now: Shaker wall panelling, £9.95 for a set of six, Homebase

Cladding panels

Calling all wood lovers: these Provincial hardwood panels will give your walls the natural, rustic characteristics of wood, while saving time with installation. The panels have all the knots, grain swirls and colour variations you’d find in rustic wood and both sides are stained, so you get to pick which one you prefer.

Buy now: Provincial plank hardwood hardwood cladding panels, £39 per panel, Homebase

Traditional cladding

Now these timber panels are bought separately and need to be attached in strips to give that cladded wall effect. The beauty is that these can be used on walls and your ceiling too! Or for boxing in pipework or used as a splashback in the kitchen – the options are endless. The only question will be whether you’re going to paint, stain or varnish them?

Buy now: TGV traditional cladding, £9.95 for a pack of five, Homebase

Want to give it a try? Head to your local Homebase and take your pick from the range.

Which wall effect is your favourite – classic style wall panels or rustic wood cladding?