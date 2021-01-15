We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After falling in love with a designer lamp, Katy Hoad was left heartbroken by the hefty price tag! So what did she do? She made her own feather floor lamp for less, and it is spectacular!

Katy spent just £136 to make her own version, sourcing feathers from Amazon and a lamp base from B&Q.

Homemade feather floor lamp

Katy’s feather floor lamp is a vision of white plumage, very similar to the designer look-a-like version (see below). She tells Ideal Home readers how to make their own, too.

Katy’s shopping list

Lamp base, £15, B&Q

Putty/clay, £5, The Range

Silver leaf, Clear sealant, £15, Amazon

3 in 1 bulb holder, £10, Amazon

Small plate, £1, Wilko

Polystyrene Cake Rounds, £10, Amazon

Feathers, £80 Amazon and Feathers UK

Some hose pipe and tape.

How to make the DIY lamp base

‘Half way up the lamp base attach a piece of pipe, with tape to make the stem thicker. Then take the putty and cover the whole length of the stem/base so you can no longer see it. Leave to dry overnight.’ This is to create the texture on the stem.

‘When dry attach some small twigs with tape to make it look like a tree. Then start your silver leafing. Paint on PVA glue then just keep adding the leaf until the whole tree is covered.’ Katy has used silver to match her decor, but you can use gold instead if you wanted.

‘Find a piece of wood, roughly 2 inches thick and glue it to the underside of the plate in the middle. Let it completely dry.’

‘Next screw in your 3 in 1 bulb holder. Put some small drops of glue into the middle of the holder, then put some clay onto the glue to stick. When dry get the plate and push the wood piece into the clay on the holder so it’s fixed in place’. Katy suggests going all around the clay and wood with extra glue, to ensure it’s secure.

‘Next take one of your cake rounds and cut one into a dome shape and cut it a little smaller than the other one. Then stick the dome onto the other round’.

How to make the feather lamp shade

Once dry you can start adding the feathers. Katy advises, ‘I found if easier to get a cocktail stick and make a hole first to put the feather into.’ Katy used an assortment of sizes; 10/12 inches 16/18 and 20/22. Using the biggest around the bottom, working up in size order.

She adds, ‘When all done and if you are totally satisfied you can then start to glue in every feather – so they don’t move. I personally haven’t done this, as I’m picky and know I will be rearranging them.’

Place the feather-filled top very carefully onto the plate, using glue to secure.

Katy adds, very sensibly, ‘Lastly just look to make sure that no feathers are laying on the bulbs. And use Led bulbs as they don’t get hot. And don’t leave unattended for a long time. ‘

The inspiration: Designer feather lamp

The desirable ostrich feather lamp by A Modern Grand Tour will set you back an eye-watering £4,200.

We’ve loved the flamboyant feather lamp ever since we spotted a coral pink version in the stylish home of Matthew Williamson. We’ll now be making our own instead – thanks for sharing Katy.

It’s amazing to see what you can make if you have the vision. Are you making a savvy DIY solution for your home? Share it with us here at Ideal Home.