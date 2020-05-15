We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sure there are brick feature wall wallpapers, but nothing beats the sense of achievement from painting your own. That’s exactly what DIY confident Leanne Cusack did, using bathroom paint and masking tape. And the results are very impressive!

Revealing the inspiration behind her bold bathroom project Leanne tells Ideal Home, ‘I had seen others doing similar walls with masking tape, creating geometric shapes – on TikTok and Facebook.’

So she decided to take the plunge and have a good herself saying, ‘I decided to jump on the bandwagon and revamp my bathroom.’

Leanne’s painted brick feature wall

Rather than start with a simpler large-scale geometric Leanne was bold enough to emulate an industrial style brick feature wall.

‘I wanted to try but using a different pattern I had wanted bricks for a while. I used good old fashioned masking tape.’ Not the famous one we might add, Leanne sourced a cheaper alternative.

She patiently set about creating her grid-like brick pattern, armed with her masking tape.

A good masking tape is perfect for delivering lovely straight lines, so works really well for box shapes – like Leanne’s bricks. You simply tape the areas you want to remain as your base colour and paint the rest.

Leanne explains, ‘It is time consuming because I had to measure the widths horizontally then measure each brick on the top row.’ Adding, ‘I then did the rest of the wall by eye’, a bold move.

The key for the best finish is to ensure your surface is throughly clean before you start to plan out your design.

Top tips, when applying your design be sure to rub the tape down well onto the wall – to get a good seal. This stops any leakage of colours.

When the paint is dry remove the tape slowly and steadily to keep everything looking sharp.

It’s certainly a DIY job of devotion, well say that. But her hardworking paid off, as Leanne says, ‘I’m so pleased with the result so its totally it’s worth it’.

Leanne shares her new brick bathroom with the Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It Facebook group. Amassing 494 reactions and 47 comments we’d say it got people talking.

‘Brilliant! Very clever. Looks fab x’, ‘Great job’ and ‘That’s gorgeous 😍 xxxx’ amongst the many messages of admiration.

‘I don’t have the patience – well done x’ says one honest group member.

Do you have the patience to try this at home?