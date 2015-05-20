Our just-for-fun zodiac room designs will help you hone in on your interior style, according to your star sign

Aries room scheme (March 21 – April 20)

This fiery bedroom with its deep crimson walls and tall statement-print headboard is perfect for a brave, commanding and energetic Aries.

Taurus room scheme (

April 21 – May 20)

Calm Taureans love luxury but as this earth sign is also drawn to the natural world, they’d be in their element in this emerald green living room, with its precious rock collection.

Gemini room scheme (

May 21 – June 20)

These adventurous, fun-loving creatures love vibrant colours and this bright home office with its playful furniture is unmistakably humourous as well as being a great place to inspire learning in an intellegent Gemini.

Cancer room scheme (

June 21 – July 22)

This cosy, grey living room with its charming photo gallery would become a real haven for a typical Cancerian who loves their home and family.

Leo room scheme (July 23 – August 22)

This elegant and warming orange bedroom with its luxe upholstered headboard, is a wonderful retreat for Leos who crave comfort and relaxation at the end of a hard day.

Virgo room scheme (

August 23 – September 22)

A Virgo would love this cool, calm and organised kitchen with its pale blue and wooden features, in which everything has its place, and they can busy themselves and channel their natural creativity.

Libra room scheme (

September 23

– October 22)

This harmonic and peaceful bedroom with its soothing flower-print textiles and lavender voile, would help to bring balance in a Libra’s life and restore their happiness.

Scorpio room scheme (October 23 – November 21)

These natural-born leaders thrive on being in control and in this calm and organised home office with its inspiring red and cream feature wall, Scorpios could also get their fix of reflective alone time.

Sagittarius room scheme (

November 22 – December 21)

This tropical conservatory with its adventurous prints and floor-to-ceiling windows, looks out on open space, so a Sagittarian who loves their freedom to travel and roam won’t feel confined.

Capricorn room scheme (December 22 – January 19)

Ambitious Capricorns could go up in the world with this practical hallway and its beautifully-crafted staircase, which stores all manner of intellectually-stimulating reading material.

Aquarius room scheme (January 20 – February 18)

This light and airy kitchen with its futuristic floating kitchen island would be the perfect environment for an Aquarian hostess to entertain, pamper and deeply converse with their guests.

Pisces room scheme (February 19 – March 20)

A place to unwind and daydream, this water-themed bathroom with its turquoise coral-print feature wall and precious sea shells is the perfect sanctuary for a Piscean to float away in.

