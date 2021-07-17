We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It might date back to the 16th century, but a large wine cellar and cinema room are just two benefits of this Warwickshire cottage. Fully modernised, beautifully restored and extended sympathetically, this property is a real game-changer and is likely to dispel everything you thought you knew about thatched cottages.

It has all the charms you would expect – exposed timber, traditional cast-iron radiators and inglenook fireplaces, but Church Cottage has been brought into the 21st century. Whoever snaps this place up will find a cinema room, Sonos sound system, Control4 management for sound (which can be adapted to control lighting and heating with remote access), high-speed broadband, a security system and gas-fired central heating, along with a whole host of other cutting-edge additions.

Church Cottage exterior

Pretty as a picture isn’t it? We love its thatched roof, which has been created using Norfolk reed, while the outside walls have been kept white to give it a clean, fresh appearance. There are some beautiful views over the garden, adjoining parkland field and neighbouring parish church, too.

Living room

Now, we did mention inglenook fireplaces and the living room here is large enough to feature one that’s a good size, complete with a wood-burning stove – imagine cosying up here in front of a roaring fire in the winter.

Period cottages can often be dark, however, this property is anything but. Two large windows keep light flooding in, while overhead, exposed beams offer the character you’d expect from a cottage of this age.

Kitchen

In the modern wing, you’ll find a large kitchen-breakfast room, with a limestone floor and painted hardwood cabinetry. This is no run-of-the-mill kitchen, however, as the worktops are made from Italian slate, and there’s a four-oven gas Aga with companion (with gas hobs and electric ovens) all sat in a neatly tiled alcove.

The design also boasts a double-bowl glazed sink, integrated dishwasher and space for an American-style fridge-freezer, plus an island unit with more storage cupboards and a breakfast bar, and French doors that lead out to the south-facing patio.

At the other end of the room, there’s a sweet built-in table with seating, along with bespoke shelving that sits behind and provides the perfect spot for cookbooks galore.

Dining room

That’s not the only seating area though. Walkthrough into the dining room and you’ll find a space large enough to house a long table that’s ideal for family gatherings. Limestone tiles make a practical flooring choice, while another set of French doors open to the garden, so you can let in the fresh air while you eat in the warmer months.

Wine cellar

Now, we did promise you a wine cellar and here it is. Pretty spectacular, isn’t it? Fully tanked with full-height ceilings, this room is a cool space with a tasting table and plentiful storage. Whether it’s always fully stocked would depend on you, of course!

Bedroom

Church Cottage features five bedrooms, and they’re all a good size. We like this one, with its tiled en-suite that’s almost hidden away behind that cottage-style door. The small space is a master-class is small bathroom ideas.

Again, original timber and exposed oak framework gives you a real essence of cottage life.

Bathroom

Cottages are renowned for being a bit higgledy-piggledy and this one is no different. The family bathroom features a unique timber and plastered chimney breast, and while the walls may not be straight, the claw-foot bath, separate shower, heated towel rail and spotlights bring it firmly up to date.

Fallen in love with Church Cottage? So have we! It’s up for sale at £1,350,000 with Knight Frank.

