As with most celebrations this year, Halloween is set to be very different from the norm. Not trick or treating and no fancy dress parties. But that doesn’t mean it can’t still be celebrated in style. The team at Sainsbury’s have come up with brilliantly fun alternatives for hosting Halloween at home.

How to host Halloween at home

1. Create a haunted house

‘Make it a weekend for the kids to remember by transforming a room, or even an entire home, into a show-stopping haunted house’ suggests Lisa Hollidge, head of seasonal at Sainsbury’s. ‘It’s a way for families to get creative together, encouraging craft activities to decorate the space and planning games to enjoy within it.’

She goes on to say, ‘More is more at Halloween so layer up the decorations to create a truly spooky space. Hang lights and loot buckets over cupboard doors and cover upturned crates or boxes with pumpkins and cauldrons. Finish the spooky scene with an abundance of cobwebs to channel the classic haunted house style.’

2. Host a Halloween hunt

‘A Halloween treasure hunt is a great alternative to trick-or-treating,’ says Vicky Wright, buying manager, outdoor & events. ‘Complete with creepy clues and devilish decorations that will keep kids occupied and inspire their imaginations. Kit them out in fancy dress and send them off with loot buckets to fill with treats.’

‘Don’t forget to add some scary surprises along the way. Covering treat-filled cauldrons with fake cobwebs is an easy trick, whilst pumpkin-shaped tealights can light up a path to the treasure. For a truly immersive experience, get into character in a creepy costume and jump out along the route to guarantee a few screams.’

3. Carve alternative pumpkin designs

‘Pumpkin carving is the ultimate Halloween tradition but why not shake up the usual methods and explore creative new ways for making creepy characters’ says Sarah Spence, buyer, outdoor & events. ‘Try experimenting with fruit or vegetable variations. The hard exterior of pineapples lend themselves to carving whilst their spiky leaf tops will look like a hairstyle. Watermelons and peppers are further great vessels, style together to create a multicoloured array of characters.’

‘For those with a penchant for painting, swap the knives for brushes and adorn pumpkins with acrylic paint’ Sarah suggests. ‘Dress the carved out, painted piece with a seasonal floral bouquet to create an Instagram worthy centrepiece.’

*Printable pumpkin stencils available here at Argos

4. Bond over home-baked treats

‘The Halloween weekend is a great excuse to throw on an apron and enjoy baking with the kids,’ explains Tassy Goodall, product development chef. ‘Sparking their creativity with icing and decorating. From show-stopping celebration cakes to spooky biscuits and healthy treats, we’ve developed an array of seasonal recipes for both little and big bakers to enjoy. Lookout for pumpkin themed recipes to put the carving leftovers to good use.’

Let’s make this year’s Halloween better than ever.