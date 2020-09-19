We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With each yeah Halloween grows more and more in terms of celebration. But no longer just for the kids, there are plenty of entertaining ideas now for grown ups too. Take for instance this gorgeous Le Creuset Halloween tableware collection – perfect for entertaining.

New for this season are Stoneware Pumpkin Collection Dishes, available in either Meringue or Volcanic. Celebrating the iconic Halloween pumpkin, these dishes will enhance any dining experience – making it extra festive for adults and children alike.

Whether you’re cooking a fiendishly good feast for your family or baking tasty treats with the kids, this range has everything you need to celebrate in style.

Le Creuset Halloween tableware

The new stoneware dishes add a definite Halloween touch to tabletops. The dishes are ideal for adding a decorative touch to mealtimes, no matter what tableware you are serving with – any plain coloured set will be enchanted by the presence of these characterful pumpkin designs.

The Small 13cm Pumpkin Dish is £12, the Medium 22cm Pumpkin Dish, £18. Highly affordable, particularly for a piece of desirable Le Creuset cookware. These new dishes are only available in stores right now, but will be available to buy online from 1st October.

The statement Pumpkin Casserole 350ml is sure to steal the show when serving up home-cooked meals. The quirky dish retails for £25, and is also available in the ‘Meringue’ white colourway also.

Devilishly delicious puddings are made to feel instantly festive thanks to the pleasing ‘Volanic’ orange mini casserole dishes. The 10cm casserole dishes are ideal to bake Chocolate and Peanut Butter Spider Sponges, sweet enough to satisfy even the scariest of little witches and zombies.

Buy now: Stoneware Petite Casserole in Volanic, £15, Le Creuset

At these scarily affordable prices we say every table can afford to be dressed to impressed with this Le Creuset Halloween tableware collection.