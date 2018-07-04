Ideal v Great Deal – get the industrial lite look on any budget

Choose to spend or save on these lookalike homewares

Pinning down a style that will work across a whole house isn’t always easy – but one of our go-tos has to be ‘industrial lite’. The way to build up this look is to cross salvage chic with a rustic coastal vibe and natural materials. This creates a fresh, easy-going, lived-in look that’s suited to any age of property.

We’ve been scouring the high street and internet, and have come up with some key pieces that will help you pull together the perfect industrial lite scheme. Another great thing about each buy is that it will work in multiple rooms, so you can move things from room to room whenever you fancy.

The cushion

Linen is the perfect rustic fabric for this look – our cotton ‘great deal’ might not be the real thing, but it has the same relaxed tone.

Ideal: Angus Stripe red linen cushion, £40, Ian Mankin

Great deal: Coastal red woven stripe cushion, £12, Dunelm

The sideboard

Hairpin legs are very much in keeping with the industrial lite look. Both make great sideboards or media storage, while our ‘great deal would also serve well as a desk.

Ideal: Williamsburg hairpin sideboard, £350, Next

Great deal: Felix industrial console table, £200, My Furniture

The stool

You won’t be able to stop touching these furry little fellas! Either would make a great footstool or dressing table seat. And they can double as a family pet!

Ideal: Seren Baa beauty stool, £250, Baa Stool

Great deal: Pin’Up stool, £43, Maisons Du Monde

The light

These fabulous bulbs on flex are designed to be hung from hooks in the wall. Where space is tight, they make great bedside lights.

Ideal: Plug-in light cable with bulb, £75, Mink Interiors

Great deal: Simple plug-in light, £46, Urban Cottage Industries

The basket

Pop one of these near the sofa, in the corner of a dining room or beside the bed. Then, when things start to look cluttered, you can just scoop up those bits and bobs and hide them away. Tidy up, done!

Ideal: Naturalle jute bag, £32, La Redoute

Great deal: Sainsbury’s Home Bohemian Traveller Bohemian Woven Basket, £18, Sainsbury’s

Will these buys inspire you to embrace the industrial lite trend?