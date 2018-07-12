Ideal v Great Deal – get a classic coastal look on any budget

Ahoy there! Our round-up of timeless pieces is sure to float your boat

We do like to be beside the seaside here at Ideal Home – and not just because of the ’99’ ice creams and cooling sea breezes. Coastal style is up there as one of our favourite all-time looks for an interior. Blue accents and maritime motifs pair up perfectly with whitewashed walls and furniture for an elegant feel that’s made for homes by the sea – but that can equally work in the most land-locked of properties.

Money no object? We’ve picked the ultimate buys inspired by big beach houses in the Hamptons. But if your budget is more Lyme Regis than Long Island, we’ve also tracked down some less pricey copycat designs. Because we’re good like that…

The cushion

‘Anchor’ the look with some carefully chosen cushions for the bed or sofa – lobsters, starfish, ship’s wheels, lifebuoys and other nautical motifs will also work well.

Ideal: Maritime anchor floor cushion, £165, Cream Cornwall

Great deal: Anchor cushion, £20, Batela

The model boat

Go full-on nautical by displaying a model yacht or schooner. Striped sails and a touch of blue paintwork earn extra coastal points!

Ideal: Authentic Models America’s Cup Columbia 1901, £190, Houseology

Great deal: Classic English sailing yacht model, £50, The Nautical Company

The folding table

Where space is tight, this is the perfect occasional table as it can be folded down and stashed away. You could keep one under the bed to be popped up for a lazy Sunday breakfast, or next to a sofa, ready for serving a TV dinner.

Ideal: Oken white folding side table with removable tray top, £40, Habitat

Great deal: Ideal Home Betsy folding tray table, £29, Very

The armchair

While white is hardly the most practical shade for an armchair, both of these options have practical elements to their finish. The Loaf Weekender seen here is upholstered in Clever Linen, which is resistant to spills – order a free swatch and you’ll see how clever it is! The Ikea ‘great deal’ on the other hand, has a removable cover should the worst happen.

Ideal: Weekender armchair in oyster white clever linen, £1,095, Loaf

Great deal: Jennylund armchair, £160, Ikea

The decorative bowl

Either of these coral-like platters would look the part on a coastal coffee or dining table. Leave them empty or use one as a very fancy fruit bowl.

Ideal: Coral metal silver platter, £47, Artisanti

Great deal: RJR.John Rocha Silver coral shaped bowl, £30, Debenhams

With these buys on board, your home will look shipshape in no time.