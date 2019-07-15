Picking an at-home desk is never an easy task. If you don’t have a designated study, you’re unlikely to want a hefty Don Draper-style desk.

It needs to be something that blends into a home, it needs to be able to multi-task as more than a desk. This is especially important if you’re buying it for a teenager’s room. They might need a desk for revision, but they don’t want to be staring at it all summer.

Luckily the Scandinavian furniture powerhouse, IKEA, has the perfect solution in its Lillåsen desk.

Ikea desk

Made out of renewable and durable bamboo this IKEA desk is both stylish and environmentally friendly. The slim design was chosen by the designer to ensure this desk can be positioned in any space around the home without dwarfing it.

With most of us only needing a small laptop at home, it was designed to fit that and a few notebooks easily. However, there is still plenty of space to hold all your notebooks and pens in the three drawers designed for A4-size papers.

Alternately, there is plenty of space for makeup brushes and your tangle teaser. The elegant design allows this desk to double easily as a beautiful dressing table in a bedroom.

When the image appeared on the brands Instagram styled as a dressing table, covered in perfume bottles and candles it quickly clocked up 13.8k likes and 176 comments.

Shoppers had fallen head over for the versatile desk, commenting:

‘Looooove this!’

‘I want this desk in our bedroom’

‘I would like this as a dressing table in my room x’

‘Great laptop desk. I use it to work from home. Love it’

‘I have this table for our daughter’s room!’

Pair the table with a mirror and lamp sitting on top of a lazy Susan to achieve this dressing table Ikea hack.

Buy now: Lillåsen Desk, £120, IKEA

Video Of The Week

This versatile desk can be adapted to any room, from a smart alcove desk to a work surface in a studio.

Priced at £120 this desk is an absolute steal when you weigh up how hard it will work for your home. And if it’s going in your teenage son or daughter’s room, for how hard it will encourage them to work.

Will you be adding this desk to your home?