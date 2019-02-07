Today sees the doors open to IKEA's most impressive store yet

The new IKEA Greenwich store opens today! And it’s so much more than a retail space. Firstly it should be painted green, rather than the signature blue, given it’s the first leading sustainable store built on British soil.

Taking sustainability to the next level, IKEA Greenwich incorporates a number of green technologies. Those include solar panels, rainwater harvesting, renewable construction materials and a geothermal heating system.

Secondly the store offers a whole lot more, to bring the community together. Designed as a place for customers to ‘meet, share, learn and shop’ it includes a drop-in cafe, a welcoming work space and a rooftop garden and pavilion.

The store offers a totally unique IKEA shopping experience…

New sustainable IKEA store

IKEA Greenwich is a 32,000 sq m plot, located on the Millennium Way Retail Park in London. The impressive new space will be IKEA’s first leading sustainable store here in the UK.

Fun fact – it’s the first full-sized IKEA to open in London in 14 years!

The first major difference that will strike customers is the vast amount of natural light flooding the shop floor. Unlike other IKEA stores that have a more enclosed feel, this space has been designed to embrace the light.

The use of natural light, reduces a dependence on artificial lighting – making it more green and efficient.

New informative approach

Throughout the store customers will be encouraged to consider the small changes they can make to have a more positive impact on environmental issues.

New smart kitchens will allow customers to explore prolonging the life of products, grow food, upcycle and live healthier, more sustainable lives at home.

The impressive new bedroom department overlooks sprawling wild meadow gardens – adding to element of well-being rightly associated with sleep.

Informative displays are dotted throughout the different departments to help enhance the shopping experience.

The much-loved room sets are still there to inspire shoppers. The crèche, restaurant, Bistro and Swedish Food Market are all still there too.

New unique spaces

The new store offers the unique facilities of flexible work areas, workshops and free green spaces.

The unique new Learning Lab hosts workshops to lteach customers how to repair and upcycled old furniture. This new initiative hopes to encourage a less-waste.

Can you think of any better activity for the new roof pavilion than a wellness yoga or meditation class? The new store will offer a booking system so that very thing can happen for local residents. Namaste.

Transport and delivery

The new store and services have been designed to encourage customers to use public transport, as a more sustainable option. In addition to excellent tube and rail links, up to 50 buses pass the store every hour. That’s a bus every 1.5mins.

For those buying more than candles and Kilner jars, a wide choice of affordable delivery services are available. Of which our favourite is the Zedify bike courier service! For the first ten weeks of opening, IKEA is running a special offer on home delivery for those living within 40-minutes of the store by public transport.

After our store tour we left (by bus of course) feeling very inspired to do our bit to help the environment.