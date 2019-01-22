The Swedish homeware giant joins in the throw-back challenge to reveal how three best-selling pieces have changed

Who else has been enjoying the popular 10 year challenge, currently sweeping the world of social media. Clearly fans, Ikea felt inspired to trawl through the archives, revealing how three much-loved products have changed in 10 years.

The standout candidates for the challenge were the Billy bookcase, Klippan sofa and the Poang armchair.

Throughout this time these classics have been updated, tweaked and redesigning – allowing them to remain current for the modern day home.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to see just how much they’ve grown up over the last decade…

The Billy bookcase

The humble shelving remains a number one best-seller today – it’s the ideal storage solution for any room. When first introduced in 1979, the Billy bookcase was quiet and reserved in plain wood. Over the last ten years Ikea has launched the furniture favourite in a series of colours, making it much easier for customers to show a bit more personality. Today the design features glass doors for a modern sleek look.

Klippan sofa

Originally launched in 1979 to showcase how a sofa could withstand wear and tear of busy family life. This living room staple has been re-introduced over the years in new colours, from bright yellow to fiery red. Last year, as part of the ‘Re-Imagined Classics’ collection, Ikea took inspiration from the 70s and 80s – re-releasing the iconic design. This vibrant colour palette fits the modern trend for bold colours, while adding an element of fun to the design.

Poang armchair

Another favourite, the Poang armchair was first introduced in 1976! This instantly recognisable design has seen radical changes over the past decade. The 2018 Lyskraft collection introduced new colours and covers, to give this staple armchair a mordern day makeover. The pops of colour helped transform this plain design into a statement piece – no longer content with blending into the background.

Oh how they’ve changed! We can’t wait to see where they take the designs next #10yearchallenge.