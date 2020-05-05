We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From the grey living room to the contemporary white kitchen, we’re enjoying the daily snoop around Joe Wicks’ house.

He’s become somewhat of a national hero during lockdown, as he inspires a nation to do PE with Joe. Kids and parents alike are tuning in every morning to watch Joe and his family do a workout on his YouTube channel.

While we’re there for the fitness, Ideal Home is of course just as interested in the decor as we are the exercise (ok more so the decor, you got us!).

Feeling inspired by Joe Wicks’ house?

The ground floor is a glorious open-plan space, a seamless transition from living room to kitchen and dining area.

Dressed as a frog for his fun-filled Friday fancy dress classes, Joe gives us a real hit of kitchen inspiration. With on-trend white metro tiles and a polished cement-style floor.

The work out living room’s a well co-ordinated space. With pale grey walls matching a plush light marl carpet. Either side of the fireplace are shelves, painted in the way colour, for treasured family photos.

Joe shares his amazing contribution to his NHS fund, from his PE classes, and gives us a glimpse indoors. The decorative tiled floor adds real personality to the space.

Here are the glorious floor tiles once again. We love the cobalt reactive glazed pottery the family eat from too. They help to add another flash of the accent blue, that runs throughout the open-plan kitchen.

Outdoors Joe has a substantial BBQ to cook all the delicious meals he shares too.

Shared purely for the paint colour, promise. Doesn’t the grey bathroom look good. You can see beyond into the bedroom, which boasts an on-trend brooding dark colour.

From the outside you can appreciate the open-plan aspect fully. Sliding glass doors open allow the space to continue out into the garden dining space.

Video Of The Week

As hard as it may be, look past the burger to appreciate the exposed brick walls. This feature adds a rustic edge to the open-plan dining area.

Inside another famous house: At home with Rylan – see his show-stopping kitchen makeover

All of us here want to say thanks to Joe for all his hard work, keeping the nation motivated.