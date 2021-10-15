We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The ‘no kitchen’ kitchen is having a moment, and we can totally see why. Also known as the invisible kitchen trend, this highly discreet design with ample storage makes for a particularly serene vibe.

Interior designer and BBC’s Great Interior Design Challenge finalist Oliver Thomas is an advocate of this minimalist, barely-there kitchen idea.

Invisible kitchen trend

‘I adore the “no kitchen” trend that’s happening right now,’ Oliver Thomas tells us. ‘It offers the opportunity to design an interior without the usual constraints that come with standard kitchens.

‘With all the ugly but useful clutter hidden away in floor-to-ceiling cupboards or extra deep cabinets, it shifts the focus onto the space and finishes used within it, allowing one to truly enjoy a super clean, minimal interior,’ says Oliver.

A sleek and streamlined kitchen has the benefit of blending right into the rest of the home. This unusual kitchen trend really comes into its own in an open-plan living space.

With unsightly old pots and pans concealed, we can relax after dinner without having to look at a messy kitchen. The kitchen is a super hardworking space that we need to feel calm to relax in with our morning coffee.

But it’s also where we try to cook elaborate dinners or emulate bread week on Bake Off. Unlike the living room, you always go in there to do something, whether it’s to cook, put the kettle on, or hunt down a snack.

By incorporating loads of built-in storage hiding less aesthetically pleasing appliances and plug sockets behind sweeping expanses of wood, it’s definitely easier to create balance.

We also love kitchens that have been decorated like any other room of the home. They might have a kitchen rug, trinkets styled on open shelving and lamps that give an elevated look.

But the invisible kitchen trend goes a step further and banishes all the stuff behind cabinetry. Whether it’s a small and sophisticated London flat or a spacious country home, the invisible kitchen offers a contemporary twist that does away with the usual clutter.