Take a look inside James Blunt’s former family home in Norfolk

Fan of James Blunt? You can now own the very house the popstar once called home! The international best-selling singer-songwriter grew up in this quirky windmill.

The home in question is Cley Windmill in Norfolk. A stunning 11-bedroom property, which currently operates as a boutique hotel.

The characterful home is set over five floors, within a Grade II-listed mill. The unique accommodation has been created around the tower itself.

To say it’s ‘beautiful’ would be true.

The property stopped milling back in 1921. After this time it was converted into a residential property, then to become James Blunt’s childhood home.

These days it’s run as a guest house and holiday accommodation. And has been since 1983.

‘Cley Windmill is nothing if not effortlessly charming and I have no doubt it’s got even more X Factor appeal because of its links to James Blunt,’ says Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside.

From the original stone floors to the architectural details above the doors, this home is bursting with historic charm and character in every nook and cranny.

Exposed wooden timbers and beams punctuate the interior. Along with industrial-style exposed brick and flint construction. All of these elements add to the character of this period property.

This new listing marks the windmills second sale in 100 years, having remained in the same family for 85 years.

The Georgian structure has been extensively renovated over the years. With the white-painted beehive timber cap, wooden sails, fantail and gallery all been lovingly restored to former glory.

This captivating house is currently on the market with agents Strutt & Parker via Rightmove.

Are you a fan of the idea of living in a windmill, just like James?