Jamie Dornan’s house is for sale – but is it painted Fifty Shades of Grey?!

And what's going on in the bedrooms, we wonder?!

They’re one of our favourite Hollywood couples, so we couldn’t wait to see inside the LA home of Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner – on the market for $3.195 million with The Agency.

The Fifty Shades actor and his composer wife had previously been renting out the property, but it now seems it’s surplus to requirements. Still, it’s easy to see how you could Fall (sorry) in love with the place! Set on one level, the property is a textbook lesson in how to integrate indoor and outdoor spaces. And we adore its modern lines.

Exterior

Jamie-Dornan-house-2

Image credit: The Agency

With that in mind, let’s start our tour outside. Now, there’s not exactly a glen for the Robin Hood star to ride through, but there is this rather gorgeous plunge pool and fire pit area.

Jamie-Dornan-house

Image credit: The Agency

And there’s a swimming pool where you can actually imagine yourself doing proper lengths. Next to it, there’s a generous outdoor seating area for hosting your Hollywood Hills neighbours. Rumour has it that Vince Vaughn and Harry Potter star Tom Felton live in the same Nichols Canyon area.

Jamie-Dornan-house-13

Image credit: The Agency

The 8,406 sq ft property centres around a glass atrium with pebble-lined water feature. It must feel like living in a spa – totally zen and relaxing.

Jamie-Dornan-house-3

Image credit: The Agency

All the main living spaces overlook this pool, including the first of two living rooms.

Living rooms

Jamie-Dornan-house-4

Image credit: The Agency

Like many of the spaces in the house, Jamie and Amelia have settled on a Mid Century scheme here. Love this look? Ikea’s Ekenaset, £170, is a similar armchair.

Jamie-Dornan-house-5

Image credit: The Agency

There are several Shades of Grey here in the snug. But this sofa is more suited to cuddling up on cold nights than anything more, ahem, x-rated! A tiled table, lush foliage and Berber-style rug give the space a bohemian edge.

Dining room

Jamie-Dornan-house-6

Image credit: The Agency

Mid-Century design features strongly in the neat dining room, where there’s more grey upholstery. It’s well suited to the age of the house, which was built in 1959 and remodelled again in the 1960s.

Kitchen

Jamie-Dornan-house-7

Image credit: The Agency

Though there’s limited workspace for a keen cook, the kitchen does offer wall-to-wall storage.

Bedrooms

Jamie-Dornan-house-8

Image credit: The Agency

The pick of the three bedrooms opens out onto the pool area – perfect for a swim first thing!

Jamie-Dornan-house-11

Image credit: The Agency

Not that the other two bedrooms aren’t lovely – hints of blush pink give this space a feminine edge, but still feel fresh and modern.

Jamie-Dornan-house-10

Meanwhile, this en-suite bedroom is a postcard to Miami, with its striking tiling and palm-tree print.

Bathroom

Jamie-Dornan-house-9

Image credit: The Agency

There’s room for two in the wet-room style shower – saucy!

Study

Jamie-Dornan-house-12

Image credit: The Agency

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the study with light, making it easier for in-demand Jamie to concentrate on reading scripts and signing contracts.

We already knew that Jamie was one of Hollywood’s hottest properties – and so, it would seem, is his home!

