The sprawling California home where JFK and Marilyn Monroe are thought to have met in secret – is for sale!

The impressive 6,700 square foot West Coast home is on the market for $5 million

Hollywood’s Golden Era – stretching from the 1920s right the way through to the 1960s – was a time of glitz, glam and iconic movie sirens.

And this stunning five-bed, five-and-half bath home in the exclusive Thunderbird Heights enclave in Southern California’s Rancho Mirage – one of nine cities in the desert valley of Coachella – is said to have played host to starlets from that time including jazz crooner Bing Crosby.

The listing also hints that this could have been the property where US President John F Kennedy (JFK) enjoyed secret liaisons with famed actress Marilyn Monroe.

It reads: ‘Fabled to have housed one of our former president’s and his legendary guest, thereby earning its name, the JFK Wing.’

Blending Mid Century design with a Moroccan theme, it’s clear the owners of this home were clearly not afraid to experiment with contrasting styles.

Exterior

Located on a 1.14 acre plot surrounded by swaying palm trees and with striking mountain ranges as its backdrop, this property offers a secluded sanctuary away from the bright lights of the city.

Living Room

Small, but perfectly formed, this living room uses a neutral palette to create a calm environment. The roaring open fire adds a cosy feel while the duck egg sofa suite adds a subtle pop of colour.

Kitchen

Chrome accessories and kitchen units in ash grey are match made in style heaven. The granite countertops break up the clean lines with a hint of pattern.

Bedroom

This bedroom suite offers plenty of room for sleeping and relaxing. The large pieces of art adorning the walls help to anchor this space and bring this room right into the 21st Century.

Walk-in wardrobe

If you’ve got wardrobe thats fit to bursting with shoes, bags and more then this giant walk-in-wardrobe could be your saviour.

Bathroom

Talk about a room with a view! We can’t think of anything more relaxing than taking a soak while staring out to clear blue skies and lush greenery.

With temperatures in Rancho Mirage climbing to 41°C a refreshing dip in gorgeous pool followed by a refreshing drink on the wraparound terrace is our idea of al fresco heaven.

The property is on the market with Douglas Elliman for $5 million.

