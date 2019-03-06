Jodie Foster is selling her stunning Beverley Hills home – and we think it’s Oscar worthy

Multi-award winning actress Jodie Foster isn’t known for courting the limelight, so it’s unsurprising she chose to call this idyllic traditional estate home.

The five-bed, five-bath property has the coveted 90210 postcode and while it’s within easy reach of the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills, it also situated in a quiet enclave that is perfect for those seeking both privacy and peace.

Exterior

Buyers will be greeted with a private garden walkway and pool as they make their way up to this charming wood-clad, two-storey home.

Staircase

Entranceways don’t come much grander than this. Panelled white walls offer a striking contrast to the mahogany finishes on the floor and bannister. A statement ceiling light and patterned runner add interest.

Living room

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow lots of natural light to flood through to the formal living room. A palette of neutrals gives this space a calming feel while touches such as a sheepskin throw, wicker storage basket and a vase full of white lilies make it feel more personalised.

Kitchen

This well-appointed kitchen/diner gives a feeling of space thanks to its vaulted ceiling and French doors leading out to an al fresco dining area. Enjoy views out onto the property’s sumptuous gardens lined with mature trees from the picnic bench style dining table.

Bedroom

Wake up to ocean views from the comfort of your bed or curl up in the occasional chair with your favourite book. The bedroom also benefits from a generous ensuite bathroom.

Balcony

Step out from the bedroom onto this gorgeous viewing deck and marvel at the property’s picturesque surrounds in all their glory. The outdoor armchairs are the perfect place from which to enjoy your morning coffee.

Jodie Foster’s House is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for $15.9 million.

