Struggling to sleep due to snoring? The daily struggles of living with snoring are real – as are the bags under the eyes, from sleep deprivation! Could this John Lewis anti-snore pillow be the answer to a better night’s sleep?

The high street hero has joined the sleep-better revolution by launching the new pillow.

John Lewis & Partners are in fact the first on the high street to launch the Kally anti-snore pillow a design they say can ‘reduce snoring frequency and volume by approximately 50 per cent’.

New in: Kally anti-snore pillow

According to research there are approximately 15 million snorers in the UK*. Meaning there are most likely just as many suffering with sleep deprivation, as a result of cohabiting.

This smart new anti-snore pillow has been designed by UK sleep experts and tested by the British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association.

The new anti-snore pillow is ideal for those who sleep on their back or side as it helps to keep the spine aligned for a comfortable and undisturbed nights sleep.

How does the anti-snore pillow work?

The John Lewis & Partners team explain, ‘the centre of the pillow is an ergonomically S-shaped foam core. Designed to support the neck and gently tilt the head back, widening the gap between chin and chest. This position aims to improve breathing and help open the airways, reducing snoring.’

While aiding with snoring the pillow is also designed to provide complete comfort. The hollowfibre and foam filling is encased in a smooth polycotton cover. The material is designed to absorb and release heat, keeping you cool throughout the night.

If snoring is keeping you awake at night, this anti-snore design could be the design of your dreams.

*British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association stats