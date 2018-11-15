You can tell everybody... that the Elton John rumours are true!

Forget the presents and seeing the family – these days, the highlight of Christmas is watching the Christmas adverts for the first time. Ok, we are joking (sort of), but this year seems to be an especially big year for festive ads.

There’s already been Icelandgate, and the return of Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot. But of course, the John Lewis Christmas advert 2018 is still the most anticipated of them all. And it doesn’t disappoint, starring the music legend that is Sir Elton John.

You can watch it here from 6am… but WARNING: Don’t scroll down if you don’t want to know what happens! It will then be showing on the company’s social media channels, johnlewis.com and in shops at 8.00am. The ad will first air on TV this evening at 9.15pm on ITV, during Dark Heart.

The Boy and the Piano is one of John Lewis’ most heart-warming tales yet – and remember, we’re competing with the tear-jerker that was The Bear and the Hare here! It tells the story of how the gift of a piano completely transforms one boy’s life. That boy being a little Elton John.

It’s told backwards, so we start with the fantabulous (he’s that amazing we had to make up a word) Sir Elton at his very first piano, playing one of his most iconic tunes, Your Song.

As the music plays, we then travel backwards in time, revisiting key moments in his epic career. One thing that’s so clever about the ad is that, as we skip back, Elton’s voice changes to be as true as possible to how he sounded at the time.

Next, we see Elton performing on his recent Red Piano tour. Like us, you might be thinking how much Eleton was paid to do the ad. But John Lewis & Partners were keen to point out that ‘the speculation in recent months around the costs associated with this year’s ad is wildly inaccurate and our total spend is similar to previous years.’