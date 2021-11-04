We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 is out – Christmas has landed…but with an unexpected guest this year.

Our Christmas ideas brainstorming doesn’t really begin until the seasonal adverts start hitting our screens. The John Lewis advert has become the highlight of the Christmas countdown since its first blockbuster advert in 2007 that cost a whopping 6 million pounds to make.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2021

This year we were treated to a visit from an unexpected guest this Christmas in the advert which debuted this morning to John Lewis customers via email at 6.30am.

The advert follows a young boy called Nathan and the space traveler, Skye. who has landed in the woods beside Nathans home. A friendship blossoms between the two as Nathan introduces Skye to his family’s festive traditions, bringing them to life for her in the woods. All to the soundtrack of ‘Together in Electric Dreams performed by Lola Young.

Together they decorate the tree with fairy lights, he even encourages her to try her first mince pie. He also gives her his Christmas jumper, her first ever Christmas present. The advert has been designed to show the joy of Christmas through the eyes of someone who has never experienced it before.

The department store built up anticipation for the new ad, teasing that an unexpected guest would be landing on the 4th of November at 8 am. The short clip on Instagram showed a schoolboy looking out of a bus window and glimpsing what looked like a spaceship streaming through the sky in a streak of rainbow light.

‘There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones,’ says Claire Pointon, Director of Customer says.

‘After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future. We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends. Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.’

Last year’s John Lewis Christmas advert

Last year John Lewis abandoned its traditional character-led campaigns like 2019’s Edgar the Dragon and 2016’s Buster the boxer. Instead, it opts for a part-animated, part live-action advert that featured animals, snowmen, and all the festive tropes you would expect.

Like with most John Lewis and Partner’s adverts it was anchored in a theme of goodwill and charity. However, rather than a break-out star character, it was the heart-shaped umbrella that became a bestseller off the back of the advert.

What do you think of this year’s advert?