With continued house price uncertainty in the wake of Brexit, improving rather than moving is the name of the game for many of today’s homeowners. And now John Lewis & Partners have revealed that they can help to meet this end, outlining that they have enhanced their home improvement offering.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

As part of their plans to extend their Home Services offer they have announced that they are bringing together their home improvement services businesses, Home Solutions and Opun.

The brand’s customers will then be able to take advantage of an end-to-end home improvement service, that includes inspiration, design, project management and execution.

John Lewis Home Extensions have arrived – are you ready to sign up?

‘Last year’s acquisition of Opun demonstrated our ambition in the home services market,’ explains Sean Allam, Partner & Director of Services at John Lewis & Partners. ‘This week’s announcement marks a critical next step as we look to strengthen and grow our services business. Bringing the teams together is an exciting opportunity to work collaboratively. Sharing knowledge and collectively learn in the fast-paced home improvement market and create opportunities for growth.’

Rod Brown, co-founder of Opun, adds, ‘Joining the John Lewis Partnership has been an exciting move for Opun. Especially now we are combining with Home Solutions.’

‘We know the two businesses stand for the same values – putting customers first and delivering a world class service. We see great opportunities which exist in the home improvement market, so it’s exciting to be stepping into the next phase as one business.’

And to give a little taster of what property owners can expect, below are some images of some Opun extensions…

What’s not to love about a central kitchen island that doubles up as a breakfast bar? Especially with seating for five. We’re also fans of that statement cooker hood and the integrated wine fridge in the corner.

Video Of The Week

Sliding doors connecting the indoor area with the garden are all the rage – allowing plenty of light to flood through. They also effectively increase the space of the kitchen/diner/living room – perfect for hosting summer parties and more.

Would you consider turning to John Lewis & Partners for your home extension?