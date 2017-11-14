Keep track of disappearing dogs and curious cats with this ingenious GPS tracker

Does your mutt like to meander off the beaten track? Is your cat curious about the world beyond the garden fence? Then you need Kippy – a GPS tracker for keeping tabs on your tabby or terrier.

With Kippy, as soon as your pooch or pussy cat wanders off, an alert is sent straight to your smartphone. All you need to do is attach the Kippy to your pet’s collar, download the Kippy Vita app, and set a safe zone by drawing a virtual fence around the area that you’d like your pet to stay within.

Now, the minute he or she strays beyond that safe zone, you’ll be alerted and can pinpoint exactly where they’ve gone. Haven’t seen Chairman Miaow in a while? If your phone hasn’t buzzed, you can be pretty sure he’s either hiding in the airing cupboard or under the sofa.

However adventurous your pet is, Kippy can handle it. The tracker is waterproof, should your doggy like to paddle, and it’s also shockproof – ideal for mountaineering moggies.

Kippy isn’t a one-trick pony, either. As well as tracking the location of your cat or dog, it also logs how much time they’ve spent sleeping, playing and exercising. If you’ve got a particularly portly pet, this might just be the tool you need to help get them back into shape. You can even set a daily walking target, and get an alert if you haven’t hit that goal.

Buy now: Kippy Vita GPS tracker, £50, Vodafone

For Kippy to work, you’ll have to sign up for Vodafone’s V-Pet sim, £4 a month. You’ll also need to download the free Kippy Vita app to your phone or tablet.

Kippy is part of the new V by Vodafone range of connected devices. There’s also a V-Auto car tracker, V-Bag handbag tag and a V-Camera home security monitor. You can access each one from an app on your phone, wherever you are in the world, making it easier to keep an eye on things that are precious to you.