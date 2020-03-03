We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for a unique and thoughtful gift for Mother’s day, why not treat them to a new KitchenAid bowl.

A KitchenAid stand mixer is a crowning glory in any bakers kitchen. However, while the iconic stand mixer might have classic good looks, you can guarantee most of the neighbours will have the same one.

At least they did, until now. KitchenAid has launched a range of gorgeous new mixer bowls to allow customers to put a personal stamp on their favourite stand mixer.

As soon as we clapped eyes on the pretty array off new ceramic bowls we knew what we were buying/asking for on Mother’s Day.

The new second bowls are not cheap, coming in at £80 for a ceramic bowl. However, you can guarantee that just like your KitchenAid they will last forever.

Each ceramic bowl features a different unique and pretty design to suit all tastes. You can choose from a white bowl with a colourful scandi floral border or a more elaborate landscape ceramic bowl.

However, if you prefer to keep things in one colour you might want to add the midnight blue ceramic bowl to your lust list.

Buy now: Scandi floral ceramic bowl, £80, KitchenAid

The 4.7 L ceramic bowls can withstand hot and cold temperatures. It is also both microwave, oven and freezer safe.

Plus you won’t have to worry about it being too heavy to easily handle. It is made out of Vitrified Ceramic and titanium-reinforced, making it lighter and stronger than other ceramic bowls.

However, don’t worry if ceramic isn’t your cup of tea. KitchenAid is also selling spare bowls in the original stainless steel. That includes the new hammered and quilted stainless steel designs.

If you’re feeling extra generous you can go the extra mile and treat your Mum to the entire Artisan Stand Mixer. Personalise it by mix and matching the stand and bowl, before adding the finishing touch – a personal message engraved on the trim band of the mixer at no extra cost.

Will you be treating your mother to a new KitchenAid bowl this month?