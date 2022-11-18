The KitchenAid artisan stand mixer is now £150 off at Currys
It's rare that you'll find a KitchenAid on sale, but Currys has just cut the price of the artisan stand mixer by £150
Stand by your bakes! If you've always coveted a KitchenAid, Currys is selling one with a hefty discount right now. These dream kitchen machines don't come cheap, and we think they'll sell like hotcakes now they're heavily discounted for Black Friday.
These statement kitchen appliances are not something you'll find on sale often, so if you've been debating getting one of the best stand mixers for a while, this could be a good chance to make savings.
Here 'she' is in all her baking glory...
- KITCHENAID Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer - Milkshake, was £499, now £349 at Currys (opens in new tab)
KITCHENAID Artisan 5KSM125BMH Stand Mixer - Milkshake, was £499, now £349 at Currys (opens in new tab)
It's a classic for a reason – the KitchenAid Stand Mixer looks the part on a worktop, and if it's good enough for Nigella and the Bake Off tent, it's good enough for us. The KitchenAid works quietly and efficiently, making mixing and kneading easy so you can try out new bakes with confidence. Reviews say it's easy to clean and feels really sturdy. You can also buy attachments for making pasta and ice cream.
If you have even the faintest interest in baking, you'll need a stand mixer on your worktop. It will tackle the hard slog of kneading dough, blending cake mix or whipping buttercream icing.
This particular model has what's called a 'planetary action', which means it turns in ovals, not full circles, making sure everything is blended evenly and the mix doesn't stick to the sides – bad luck bowl lickers!
Three tools are included – a flat beater for cake batters, a dough hook for, erm, dough, and a 6-wire whip for beating eggs and cream. It also has ten speed settings, giving you full control over every baking task. Use a low setting for kneading bread or pizza dough or folding delicate cake mixtures and the highest speeds for whipping up meringues.
If you're shopping for a baking-loving friend, Lakeland's top 10 best-selling baking products of all time are a great place to start.
You can fit the bowl with a protective splashguard, which makes it safe to add ingredients while the mixer is in motion. If you've ever had a face full of flour or a worktop sprayed with icing sugar, you'll know how crucial this can be.
Amy Cutmore is Editor-in-Chief, Homes Audience, working across the Future Homes portfolio. She works on titles including Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Top Ten Reviews and Country Life. And she's a winner of the PPA's Digital Content Leader of the Year. A homes journalist for two decades, she has a strong background in technology and appliances, and has a small portfolio of rental properties, so can offer advice to renters and rentees, alike.
