Baking fans will love this new KitchenAid Queen of Hearts collection

The iconic appliance brand has just launched a brand new shade of red to jazz up our kitchens. This new KitchenAid Queen of Hearts is a red collection with a difference.

What stands it alone from the existing Candy Apple and Empire Red colourways are the hundreds of tiny hearts added for decoration. Launched to celebrate 100 years of KitchenAid, the passion-inspired hearts create a unique commemorative design.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Other big brand news: Is Le Creuset’s new Glacé range its most stunning collection to date?

The complete collection features the legendary Stand Mixer, High Performance Blender, Food Processor, Hand Mixer, Hand Blender, Kettle and Toaster.

New KitchenAid Queen of Hearts collection

When KitchenAid launched the iconic Stand Mixer 100 years ago, back in 1919 unbelievably, it was only available in a white version.

Not until 1955 more shades were introduced – including Sunny Yellow, Island Green, Petal Pink and Satin Chrome. The assortment of joyous colours were an instant hit, leading to a rainbow of new bright additions throughout the years.

This famous baking aid was made even more famous thanks to its staring role on The Great British Bake Off.

The range is perfect to add a touch of love to the heart of most homes, the kitchen.

In striking Passion Red with a subtle band of decorative hearts the new appliances are sure to add the feel-good factor while you cook.

Video Of The Week

If baking or juicing is not your thing, fear not – you can still fill your kitchen with this lovely new collection by way of the kettle and toaster duo.

In other news: John Lewis says THIS fabric’s revival is going to transform our homes this summer

The limited-edition collection is available from john Lewis next month. Keep a look out if you would love to get your hands on it.