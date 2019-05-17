koh cleaning

Fresh from her debate on the perils of disinfecting our homes, Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp has pointed homeowners in the direction of a non-toxic cleaning range that won’t break the bank.

Taking to Twitter the homes and property expert flagged the Koh Ec0-Certified Cleaning System to her fans, which has more than 12,000 Feefo reviews and an impressive average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Responding to her post, many rushed to point out the virtues of this hard-working product, with the range of positive comments including those below:

‘I’ve recently starting using Koh and it’s amazing!’

‘I use Koh and it’s brilliant stuff. Even cleaned my gross oven and doesn’t smell or affect my asthma.’

‘Koh is great. I am a convert!’

‘It’s excellent product and has sooooooo many uses I love it’

Koh’s official Instagram has also clocked up more than 50,000 followers, with many sharing delight at this cleaning buy.

Koh – which describes itself as a ‘next-generation universal eco cleaning solution’ – currently has 50 per cent off several of it’s home bundles. As an example for just £19.98 (down from £39.96), shoppers can snap up a cleaning package that includes the following:

4 Litre Universal Koh Cleaner

Koh Atomiser

4 Koh Premium Grade Microfibre Cloths

3 Diamond Sponges

The Universal Cleaner – billed as ‘over twenty cleaning products in one’ – is suitable for vegans, pet-friendly and is 100 per cent fragrance and scent free. It can be used to clean kitchens, bathrooms, floors, countertops, walls, glass, pet odours, stains, toys and more.

The full product range comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and fans or newcomers to the brand can also follow user guides on the Koh website covering everything from shower to stovetop cleaning.

