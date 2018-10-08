Can you guess what’s unusual about this fridge?

By

It's not what it seems...

At first glance, this probably looks like a regular French door fridge-freezer. So what’s so special about it?

More from LG: Would you let the LG CLIo home robot loose in your house?

Your first clue is that we spotted this fridge on a tour of LG’s Busan factory in Korea.

Kimchi-fridge-LG-3

Image credit: Amy Cutmore

Can’t work it out? Maybe it will help if we showed you a little more…

Kimchi-fridge-LG

Image credit: Amy Cutmore

Now that doesn’t look like the interior of your standard fridge, does it? And that’s because it’s not. This is in fact a kimchi fridge, and you’ll find one in most Korean homes.

Kimchi is a Korean food staple. Just as we eat potatoes in various forms with most meals, the Koreans will serve different types of kimchi.

It’s a popular side dish made by fermenting vegetables – typically cabbage, Korean radish or cucumber. And it’s often VERY spicy as it’s flavoured with potent red pepper.

Kimchi-fridge-LG-5

Image credit: Amy Cutmore

LG’s kimchi fridge keeps the food stored inside at a temperature of 6.5°C. This creates the perfect growing conditions for kimchi, allowing the necessary lactic acid bacteria to develop.

Because the temperature is so constant, it’s been known to keep milk for months at a time, provided you never open the door.

Kimchi-fridge-LG-4

Image credit: Amy Cutmore

Any kimchi inside can be stored for months – door opened or not – thanks to  three LG technologies that keep it fresh.

The first blast-cools the kimchi to preserve its texture and flavour, the second preserves and the third prevents any ‘freezer burn’ from affecting the taste.

Kimchi-fridge

Image credit: Amy Cutmore

Related: The 1990s technology comeback that’s sending everyone bananas

Many Koreans will fill this to the rafters with kimchi, but that’s not all it’s good for. You can also use the fridge to store frozen and chilled meat, fish and vegetables, as well as rice and grains.

An LG kimchi fridge costs the equivalent of £2,200 – though you can’t yet buy one in the UK. Still, we always find it fascinating to understand how appliance needs vary between cultures. Can you imagine ever owning kimchi fridge?

Ideal Home loves...

Country garden with wooden decking | Create the perfect gardener's retreat | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Create the perfect gardener’s retreat
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

10 ways to update your conservatory