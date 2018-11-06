Forget chocolates, candles and gin – this quirky Lidl Advent calendar is one for DIY enthusiasts

The countdown to Christmas has become as exciting as the big day itself, thanks to the array of magnificent advent calendars available. Joining that offering is the new Lidl advent calendar with a difference – it’s a DIY advent calendar.

A tool-kit advent calendar, why not? Chocolate lovers are always spoilt for choice for delicious chocolate advents. For gin lovers it’s the same story. Kids are overwhelmed with toy advents to keep them entertained. But what about Dad and the DIY fans among us? Now, thanks to Lidl’s tool kit advent calendar, DIY aficionados can enjoy a daily dose of festive cheer.

Not to throw a spanner in the works, but if you want one – you need to be quick! The Powerfix Profi Tool Kit Advent Calendar goes on sale from 8th November – available while stocks last!

DIY Toolkit Advent Calendar

The Powerfix Profi Tool Kit Advent Calendar is just £19.99. It features a complete 36-piece bit set – sure to keep DIY enthusiasts feeling merry and bright as they count down the days!

The 36 pieces are revealed throughout the month door, behind each door. That could determine which pre-Christmas odd-jobs are carried out first!

This tool kit advent calendar offers great value. Each bit is made from chrome vanadium and S2 steel.

The handy tool kit is perfect for building a complete set to aid with all manner of home improvements. Whether you’re tackling pre-Christmas jobs to get your home ready for guests, or planning home renovation New Year’s resolutions, this kit can help.

These DIY gems are bound to sell out fast. If you want to get your hands on one you’ll have to be quick.

Head to your nearest Lidl from this Thursday 8th November to bag one before they’re gone.