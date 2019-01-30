Thanks to this luxury Lidl mattress, sweet dreams now come at a sweet price

It's in stores from tomorrow, and could save you hundreds

Wakey wakey! You won’t want to be caught napping when it comes to this ridiculously good-looking deal! As of tomorrow, Lidl is selling a luxury mattress in stores, and it’s an absolute bargain.

If you’ve been holed up in bed recently with one of the bugs that’s doing the rounds, and have come to realise that your mattress is past it’s sell by date, now’s your chance to replace it for a song!

Priced at a VERY competitive £64.99 for a single, £84.99 for a double or £89.99 for a king-size mattress, the Lidl mattress is a fraction of the price of other luxury mattresses. Usually, you’d be expecting to pay at least £300, if not more.

In stores only: Meradiso 7-Zone Mattress, from £64.99, Lidl

According to the Lidl website, each mattress is made up of seven sections of contoured foam, which provide just the right amount of support for each part of your body, from head to toe. The resulting feeling is like ‘sleeping on a cloud’, apparently.

It’s also been tested and certified for durability by leading institute TÜV Rheinland, so it should easily see you through seven years – the lifespan of a typical mattress. Still, for peace of mind, it comes with a five year warranty on the core.

The mattresses come rolled so you can get them in your trolley . We thought it might be a little like Supermarket Sweep, when people struggled to get those giant inflatables to the checkout, but apparently not! And when you get your mattress home, you’ll be able to manoeuvre and turn it with the four handles – two on either side.

While you’re at Lidl, you might also wan to grab yourself a 5cm-thick Meradiso Mattress Topper. Starting at £29.99, it’s another bedtime bargain! Use it to protect your new mattress or add an extra layer of comfort to an existing one.

But seriously – don’t hit the snooze button on this offer. The mattress lands in store on Thursday 31st January and will only be available whilst stocks last.