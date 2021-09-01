We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When it comes to our dream kitchen appliance a Smeg fridge is definitely up there on our wish-list of kitchen ideas. However, with a hefty price tag, the iconic fridge is out of reach for many of us…until now.

Diet Coke and Smeg have collaborated to create a limited-edition Diet Coke Smeg fridge that they will be giving away for free. Starting on the 6th of September Diet Coke will be giving away one fridge a day until the 10th of October. That’s 34 fridges up for grabs in total, we quite like those odds.

The limited-edition Smeg FAB10 fridge has been specially designed to celebrate the Diet Coke break first coined in the iconic 1995 advert. Now that many of us are working from home, and often glued to our screens for hours at a time Diet Coke believes there has never been a better time to embrace the break.

‘In our always-hustling culture, it’s high time we championed taking a break from work; whether that’s spent scrolling through memes, listening to music or catching up with friends,’ says Omar Sadiq-Baig, Brand Manager at Coca-Cola GB. ‘There’s never been a more perfect moment for two icons of chill to come together, than now. Just for the chill of it.’

The outside of the fridge has been coloured in grey to reflect the iconic packaging and emblazoned with the Diet Coke logo on the front. The Smeg FAB10 fridge is usually priced at £930 at Currys. So to pick one up for the price of a pack of Diet Coke is an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.

The FAB10 is a petite fridge, just 1 metre high and 54 cm wide making it ideal as a smart small kitchen idea or for stashing your diet cokes in your home office. Despite its small dimensions, the FAB10 still offers all of the usual features expected from the original Smeg FAB refrigerator with the ‘E’ rating energy class.

‘At SMEG, we have had the pleasure of working with some amazing partners over the years. We’re delighted to have joined forces with superbrand, Diet Coke. Mirroring many of our own values, what better way to celebrate than to enjoy a chilled Diet Coke from your very own limited-edition Smeg drinks fridge!’ says John Davies, Head of Marketing for Smeg UK&I.

The competition will be running throughout this month, to enter all you need to do is scan the QR code on a promotional pack of Diet Coke.

Time to put that Diet Coke addiction to good use at last.