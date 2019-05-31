Are you ready for the return of Love Island? It’s turned into one of the most controversial shows of 2019! Love it or loathe it, you surely can’t help but swoon over the idyllic Love Island villa every year.

So as the latest gaggle of eager singletons prepare to make this their new home for the summer, we take a snoop inside this year’s house of love!

The Love Island villa itself, set in sunny Mallorca, is the same one as previous years – just with a whole new look.

Join us for a behind the scenes look at what’s new?

Step inside the Love Island villa 2019

You don’t have to be a fan of the show to be a fan of the impressive Love Island Villa. That glass porch is 100 per cent out type of modern architecture.

The bedroom

What’s new in the bedroom? The pool float artwork is the first thing to cause a splash in the newly decorated boudoirs. The small heart pool float images replace the large-scale ice lollies and watermelons of last year.

Also the bedding is more decorative this year, with bright pink edging on the crisp white linen. The throws are yellow and blue this year, replacing the previous pink and blue colour scheme.

The pool

The pool looks as inviting as ever! An infinity pool with views over the Mediterranean countryside – what’s not to love?

The brightly coloured bean bags are back. We look forward to watching the contestants kick back and formulate a plan for ‘grafting’ from those comfy loungers.

Who wouldn’t want to spend a sunny afternoon relaxing right here?

The outdoor kitchen

The outdoor kitchen area has been freshly planted ready for the show. The famous water bottles will be topped up many times from this handy outdoor sink.

The bar/kitchen area has a new seating area integrated to get the islanders in the party mood. This will no doubt ‘100 per cent’ lead to fun and games for our viewing pleasure/shock/embarrassment/amusement!

The islanders will certainly not be short of places to seat back and relax this year.

The living room

The decor has been given a revamp, with the inclusion of some of last year’s famous catchphrases – ‘Crack on’, ‘Lit’ and ‘100 per cent’.

The beach hut

The Beach Hut, where islanders go to reveal all the ‘muggy’ goings-on, has new on-trend woven bed. We look forward to catching up on all the drama from this very sofa.

The bathroom

Not much has changed in the bathroom, expect the famous catchphrases decorating every surface. The bathroom is fully stocked with Superdrug products, which isn’t surprising given it’s the official sponsor of the show.

The beauty room

Another all-important area for the contestants is the glam room. Complete with plush comfy stools, mirror and every hair tool imaginable, this is the dream room for the glam squad.

The famous Love Island fire pit

We’d gladly gather round this inviting fire pit on balmy summer evenings! The familiar fire pit, the setting for the infamous re-coupling, remains pretty untouched aside from some new planters.

The roof terrace

This roof terrace is a beautifully romantic setting, ideal for couples to escape the rest of the house – just not the 69 plus camera

Prepare to tune in or zone out for the next six weeks, as Love Island is back on our screens next Monday 3rd June, 9pm on ITV2.