Step aboard this incredible luxury houseboat in London

Househunting? Fancy all-round river views? Then why not push the boat out and go for something a little different?

Could you live in a luxury houseboat? This waterside residence, moored in London’s Riverside Quarter, offers 2,400 square feet of gorgeousness and includes three double bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s even a rooftop terrace and garden! What’s not to love?

This 29-metre floating home has just gone on the market with agents Savills, yours for just £1.75 million.

Delightfully named Penelope this exceptional floating home offers the opportunity to live the riverside dream.

London’s finest luxury houseboat

The Riverside Quarter location enjoys sensational views down the River Thames, towards Putney Bridge. Inside boasts a beautifully proportioned layout, finished to an extremely high quality specification.

The kitchen

Fancy cooking up a little something in the galley? It’s plain sailing in the swish open-plan fitted kitchen and entertaining space. Gleaming with high-gloss fitted units and stainless-steel appliances, it’s a super stylish space.

The living areas

On the upper level you will find a delightfully light and spacious reception room, complete with fully fitted open-plan kitchen.

This entertaining space is spread across 2,400 sq ft. It’s so plush, it almost doesn’t feel like you’re on a boat.

Floor to ceiling glass allowing the fabulous views of the surrounding waters.

The master bedroom

There’s plenty of space for you and your shipmates to dunk down, thanks to the three bedrooms – two with en-suite. All the bedrooms are located on the lower deck.

The bathroom

The bathroom is in ship shape with dual vanity and separate bath/shower. We love the added decorative touch of the light-up vanity mirror.

The rootop

This impressive houseboat features an additional 1130 sq ft of grass space and outdoor decking.

The decking area provides the perfect spot to enjoy a Pimm’s and watch the world sail by.

Could you see yourself living in luxury on the River Thames?

 

