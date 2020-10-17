We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Take a sneak peek behind the scenes at TOWIE star Lydia Bright home. The star has given her kitchen a dreamy an all-white makeover.

The former TOWIE star has swapped her colourful home for something more serene with the help of Wren Kitchens. Her brand new kitchen oozes country elegance with a sleek white colour scheme, and matt finishes.

The kitchen designed and made by Wren Kitchens is from the Infinity Plus Country range. The TV personality opted for Valenza Quartz worktops and rustic aged brass cup and knob handles, to create her dream kitchen.

‘I decide on the country style cabinets just because they look really traditional. But, I’ve added a modern touch with the quartz worktops,’ explains Lydia.

‘I used to have wood (worktops) before and it was so hard to clean – now it’s just a godsend, it’s so easy.’

The TV personality also opted for a traditional Belfast sink to match the country theme. The look is completed with an elegant swan neck brass tap.

To help prepare for her newborn daughter, Lydia also made sure her kitchen was kitted out with plenty of clever storage solutions. ‘It was really important for me to have more storage. and with obviously having a baby they take up so much space. I don’t know how something so little can have so much!’

Lydia, with the help of a designer from Wren Kitchens opted for a sleek integrated microwave, wine cooler and a magic corner unit to maximise the storage space in the kitchen.

She also opted for an induction hob – a Michelin star chef favourite – to cook on, instead of a gas hob.

‘The designer suggested an induction hob instead. I’m so much happier that I’ve got that as it’s safer for the baby and apparently, they are better for the environment…so winner, winner!’ she adds.

