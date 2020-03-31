We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perched on the eastern slopes of the Malvern Hills, this gorgeous Victorian villa is where we wish we could all spend the next two weeks.

Built-in 1870, the four-bedroom family home is built in an Italianate style, offering sweeping views across the Severn Valley.

Let’s take a closer look…

Exterior

The striking family home is filled with stunning architectural features including a detailed rendered façade, mullioned windows and balustrade parapet. Nestled among the greenery on the Malvern Hills, the balustraded terraces that wraps around the east of the house offers panoramic views of the Severn Valley and Cotswolds.

Kitchen

The bespoke Plain English fitted kitchen was added to the house in a refurbishment a few years ago. The large kitchen is made to feel cosy with the addition of a long natural wood table and low lighting, casting a soft glow over the room.

Dining room

Most of the rooms feature the original fireplaces and picture rails. In the dining room, these have been paired with contemporary furnishings, including this gorgeous statement light fixture, to create a home oozing charm and character.

Living room

This stunning home houses two reception rooms. However, the window seat alcove makes the our favourite of the two. It is perfect for taking advantage of the panoramic views without taking a step outside.

Bedroom

This is the master bedroom we would love to get isolated in. We’d be happy not to leave the statement bath tub for three weeks alone.

BBQ area

One of the hidden gems of the property is this striking oak and stone hut equipped with a BBQ and outside heated lamp.

Gardens

A number of pathways weave through the stunning grounds of this home. Terraces have been carved out of the hillside to create large areas of level lawn, perfect for sitting nestled among the greenery.

The view

We would never get bored of this view. The house overlooks the Severn Valley, including Worcester Cathedral to the north. Bredon Hill can be seen to the east, and the Cotswolds can be seen to the south.

The property is on the market for £995,000 with Knight Frank.

