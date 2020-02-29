We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dating all the way back to 1832, this chapel conversion in the lovely Cotswolds village of Longborough, is full of lovely historic details.

Let’s take a look around…

Living Room

The semi-detached former chapel shows off its classic Cotswolds charm right from the off. You enter through the stunning original door, through a sweet hallway and then, through a set of impressive double doors, you enter the open-plan living area.

The living room boasts majestic double-height, beamed and vaulted ceilings with original chapel windows and a wood burner, looked over by a clever mezzanine area.

Dining Room

Just a few steps down from the living room you find the dining area. The active step down into this slightly sunken space creates an automatic zoning, while the mezzanine above adds a cosy feel on even chilly evenings. The stone wall adds to this warming effect and nods to the history of the home.

Kitchen

Just off the dining area you’ll find the sweet country kitchen. Painted in an on-trend, yet timeless shade of blue, this petite space is fitted to the full, with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.

The kitchen also benefits from light streaming in from both ends – ideal for those slow-to-start mornings.

Mezzanine

Above the open-plan living area, just below the beamed and vaulted ceilings is the nifty mezzanine. Currently used as a study space, this could also be used as a secondary living room, children’s play area or snug.

There’s a trend for using these as bedrooms, too, but consider the noise of people popping to the kitchen or watching TV below before you do this.

Hallway

This semi-detached home offers two bedrooms and two shower rooms on the ground floor, but if you head upstairs you’ll find the master bedroom and another bathroom. Our advice? Put the kids downstairs and enjoy the upstairs to yourself!

The route to the master is also one of the most charming hallways, featuring local stonework walls and flooring, adding to that lovely period feel.

Terrace

The cherry on top with this Cotswolds gem is the pretty terrace looking out onto the charming village of Longborough – ideal for eating outdoors over the summer, or simply taking in the country views.

Video Of The Week

There’s also a lovely roof terrace, providing a more private al fresco area, but both are south-facing, so you can enjoy the summer sun from either spot.

The former chapel is currently on the market with Savills – click the link to see some more of this sweet conversion.

So between vaulted ceilings, stone walls and chocolate-box views, what’s your favourite bit of this pretty home?