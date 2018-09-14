Is cast iron on its way out? According to M&S, the future of cookware is aluminium...

Who doesn’t love cast iron cookware? Cast iron dishes, along with copper pans, have dominated kitchen departments in all major retailers for years. But now, Marks & Spencer says we should try an alternative, and recommends we switch to its new Chef Colour collection of cast aluminium cookware.

For cast iron fans: New in – the Aldi cast iron cookware range that’s set to rival Le Creuset

‘We’ve replaced the cast iron with cast aluminium, which is very light.’ explains Lee Harper, Technologist for M&S Chef. ‘Our cast aluminium dishes are completely ovenproof and you still get good heat retention. They have basting nodules so the steam drops back into the food. And they have the classic look of the casserole dish that people love.’

The chic new high-performing casserole dishes are sure to be a key ingredient for any keen cook as we enter casserole season!

New M&S cast aluminium cookware

The M&S Chef range is designed and developed using the knowledge and skilled expertise of in-house chefs and technologists. The hero cast aluminium casserole dish and roasters are available in a small, medium and large, to cater for all your cooking needs.

These stylish dishes are ideal for serving directly from the oven, straight to the table top. Available in an array of delicious colours including Red, Orange, Ivory and Pistachio – choosing a colour might prove tricky?!

Buy now: Cast Aluminium Casserole Dishes, £45 each, Marks & Spencer

Explaining the cons of cast iron, Lee says, ‘a lot of casserole dishes are cast iron, which is one of the heaviest materials in the kitchen. That’s even before you fill it with hot liquids! They can be hard to clean as well, so not always practical for today’s cook.’

What else is new? Serve in style! Introducing gorgeous new Morrisons cookware and tableware

Will you continue cooking with cast iron, or opt for alternative aluminium for your kitchen?