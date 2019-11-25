Feast your eyes on this stunning M&S cookware, that has us hankering to stay in and cook at every opportunity. This attractive new casserole dishes are part of the M&S chef range.

Cast iron dishes, along with copper pans, have dominated kitchens for years. The retailer recommends we switch to its cast aluminium cookware instead – championing it as the best alternative cookware, for all budding chefs.

‘A lot of casserole dishes are cast iron, which is one of the heaviest materials in the kitchen,’ says Lee Harper, Technologist for M&S Home. ‘Even before you fill it with hot liquids. They can be hard to clean as well, so not always practical for today’s cook.’

Going on to say, ‘In our range, we’ve replaced the cast iron with cast aluminium – which is very light. They’re completely ovenproof and you still get good heat retention. They have basting nodules so the steam drops back into the food and they have the classic look of the casserole dish that people love.’

The chic black colour way isn’t new as such, however there are new sizes available for this season. What is new however is the attractive teal colour way, added to the range for this Autumn.

Designed and developed using the knowledge and skilled expertise from a team of in-house chefs and technologists, the M&S cast aluminium range is the essential ingredient for any keen cook.

The cast aluminium casserole dishes are available in a variety of striking colours, including the new-to-the-range teal. Alongside Pistachio, Steel, Red, Ivory and of course the Charcoal.

The stylish matt black cast aluminium pans feature sleek gold handles – to add a further decorative touch.

All the colourways are available in the small, medium and large sized cast aluminium roasters. These attractive cooking solutions make presentation easy, as they can be used directly from the oven served straight to the table.

The teal colourway is one of the new shades, added to the successful selling range. Teal continues to be a popular hue predicted to remain a key colour for decorating our homes in 2020.

