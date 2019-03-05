Are you short on space? Can’t find the right furniture to fit? Then you’re not alone. More and more of us are looking for clever multitasking furniture that looks good and works hard in our apartments and smaller homes. That’s the thinking behind the new Marks & Spencer space-saving furniture range, known as the Jones collection.

The high street hero’s creative homes team has set out to design compact, contemporary and, importantly, affordable pieces that tick the boxes for today’s small space living. And we think they’ve more than succeeded…

Modern Scandi design is a key style influence on the range, which features a dining and coffee table, media sideboard and cabinet, as well as ladder-style desk. Soft-painted greys are mixed with natural oak-effect woods, combining for fresh aesthetic that’s clean, simple and easy to live with.

Our top pick is the slimline coffee table that comes in at just over a metre long and 60cm deep. The hidden double drawers at either end of the table pull out easily so you can store paperwork, books, and the all-important remote control (you’ll never lose it again). You can then channel your inner minimalist and display only Instagrammable things of beauty on the top.

Buy now: Jones Grey Storage Coffee Table, £199, Marks & Spencer

We love the extending dining table as it will solve the ‘where am I going to sit everyone?’ dinner party dilemma. It transforms from a snug two-seater (shown) to a generous four, measuring 160cm, thanks to its hinged fold out top. Pop it back after everyone’s gone home for breakfast the next day.

Buy now: Jones Grey Extending Dining Table, £249, Marks & Spencer

Also worth a look is the upright ladder-style desk featuring handy book shelves and the perfect surface for a laptop or gaming PC. With its lean-against-the-wall look, and a bijou 80cm width, it makes a seriously clever storage solution. We can picture it in an unused corner in a kitchen, hallway or children’s bedroom.

Buy now: Jones Grey Ladder Desk Storage, £249, Marks & Spencer

Which pieces will you be finding space for?