Statement hallways are all the rage. No longer a neglected thoroughfare taking you from one room to the next, homeowners are increasingly giving this space a serious injection of interior styling, using everything from circular wall mirrors to decorative coat pegs.

And of course, no on-trend hallway would be complete without the addition of a sleek sideboard. Perfect for hiding away all manner of clutter from shoes to scarves and hats, the top is also ideal for displaying a vase full of fresh flowers and a few coffee table books.

If you’re looking for a sideboard that ticks the boxes for both function and form then you’ll love Marks and Spencer’s Jones Media sideboard. Launched as part of the brand’s autumn homeware collection, the attractive sideboard features an oak-effect frame and legs and pale grey front doors.

Two doors, two handy drawers and adjustable shelves mean there’s plenty of space to house all your wares, and the whole unit handily comes ready-assembled so there’s no need to breakout the toolbox.

The space-saving sideboard is made from sustainable materials and on it’s website M&S reveals that sideboard won’t ‘crack, fade or warp’ so it’s a timeless investment too.

Buy now: Jones Grey Media Sideboard, £249, M&S

The sideboard is part of the wider Jones collection which also includes a matching cabinet to house your drinks, glassware, special occasion dinnerware and more. Priced at £199, the Jones cabinet features a cupboard with an adjustable shelf and three drawers fitted with full extension drawer runners. The cabinet is in the same grey hue as the sideboard, also boasts natural oak effect legs, and like the sideboard, comes ready assembled.

Buy now: Jones Grey Cabinet, £199, M&S

